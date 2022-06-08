Cyberattack hits health care company
BOSTON (AP) — A digital attack on a Massachusetts-based health care organization may have compromised the personal information of as many as 2 million people, officials said.
Shields Health Care Group Inc., which provides imaging and ambulatory surgical services at dozens of locations, said in a notice on its website Tuesday that data including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and medical or treatment details is among the information that may have been compromised.
The breach has been reported to federal law enforcement and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. That agency reported on its website that 2 million people were affected. An FBI spokesperson said the agency had no comment.
Shields said it “was alerted to suspicious activity that may have involved data compromise” on March 28 and immediately started investigating.
“This investigation determined that an unknown actor gained access to certain Shields systems from March 7, 2022 to March 21, 2022,” the company said. “Furthermore, the investigation revealed that certain data was acquired by the unknown actor within that time frame.”
There is no evidence to indicate that any of the compromised information has been been used to commit identity theft or fraud, Shields said in a statement Wednesday.
The company’s review continues, and once it is complete, people directly affected will be notified, officials said.
Quincy-based Shields has about 40 locations, mostly in Massachusetts but also in New Hampshire and Maine.
Shields also included a list of dozens of facility partners that may have been affected, including Tufts Medical Center, Central Maine Medical Center and UMass Memorial.
Oz wins Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Senate primary on Wednesday, narrowly defeating former hedge fund CEO David McCormick after a dayslong recount.
Oz will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November in a race that could help determine control of the closely divided Senate. Democrats view it as perhaps their best opportunity to pick up a seat in the race to replace retiring two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The recount determined that Oz had eked out victory over McCormick by 951 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast.
McCormick conceded to Oz last Friday, acknowledging after a week of the county-by-county recount that he was not getting the boost he needed to close the gap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.