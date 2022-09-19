NASA Mars lander captures strikes by 4 incoming space rocks
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA lander on Mars has captured the vibrations and sounds of four meteoroids striking the planet’s surface.
Scientists reported Monday that Mars InSigh t detected seismic and acoustic waves from a series of impacts in 2020 and 2021. A satellite orbiting the red planet confirmed the impact locations, as far as 180 miles (290 kilometers) from the lander.
Scientists are delighted by the detections — a first for another planet. The first confirmed meteoroid exploded into at least three pieces, each leaving its own crater. An 11-second audio snippet of this strike includes three “bloops,” as NASA calls them, one of sounding like metal flapping loudly in the wind here on Earth.
“After three years of InSight waiting to detect an impact, those craters looked beautiful,” Brown University’s Ingrid Daubar, a co-author of the research paper in the journal Nature Geoscience, said in a statement.
The InSight team expected to pick up numerous meteoroid strikes, given Mars’ proximity to the asteroid belt and the planet’s thin atmosphere, which tends to keep entering space rocks from burning up. But the lander’s French-built seismometer may have missed impacts because of interfering noise from the Martian wind or seasonal changes in the atmosphere. Now scientists know what to look for, according to NASA, likely resulting in a surge of detections.
“Impacts are the clocks of the solar system,” French lead author Raphael Garcia said in a statement from the Higher Institute of Aeronautics and Space in Toulouse. “We need to know the impact rate today to estimate the age of different surfaces.”
Launched in 2018, InSight has already detected more than 1,300 marsquakes. The largest measured a magnitude 5 earlier this year. By comparison, the marsquakes generated by the meteoroid impacts registered no more than a magnitude 2.
US aircraft carrier to visit S. Korea amid N. Korean threats
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats.
The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its battle group will arrive at a southeastern South Korean naval base on Friday for a combined training meant to boost the allies’ military readiness and to show “the firm resolve by the Korea-U.S. alliance for the sake of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” the South Korean navy said in a statement.
It would be the first such joint drills involving a U.S. aircraft carrier near the peninsula since 2017, when the U.S. sent three aircraft carriers including the Reagan for naval drills with South Korea in response to North Korean nuclear and missile tests, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.
The carrier’s arrival comes after North Korea recently passed a new law designed to authorize the preemptive use of nuclear weapons in certain conditions, in a move that apparently shows its increasingly aggressive nuclear doctrine. Earlier this year, the North test-launched a slew of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles capable of reaching both the U.S. mainland and South Korea.
Some experts say the North Korean moves clearly suggest it’s not interested in returning to denuclearization talks until the United States and others recognize it as a nuclear state. They say North Korea needs such a recognition for arms control negotiations with its rivals and to get sanctions relief and other concessions while maintaining some of its nuclear weapons.
After a meeting in Washington last week, senior U.S. and South Korean officials said in a statement that that “any (North Korean) nuclear attack would be met with an overwhelming and decisive response.” The statement said the United States reiterated “its ironclad and unwavering commitment to draw on the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear (one)” to provide extended deterrence to South Korea.
The U.S. and South Korean officials also highlighted that the upcoming deployment of the Reagan Carrier Strike Group in the region is a clear demonstration of U.S. security commitment, according to the joint statement. It was the allies’ first such meeting since early 2018.
The USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group were initially supposed to come to South Korea on Thursday, but its arrival date was changed due to bad weather including a typhoon, the South Korean navy said.
Storm hits southwest Japan, leaves 1 dead, another missing
TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds Monday, leaving one person dead and another missing, as it swerved north toward Tokyo.
Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region Sunday then weakened to a tropical storm.
A man was found dead early Monday in his car that was sunk in water on a farm, said Yoshiharu Maeda, a city hall official in charge of disasters at Miyakonojo, Miyazaki prefecture. Separately, one person was missing after a cottage was caught in a landslide, according to a Miyazaki prefectural official.
Nanmadol has sustained winds blowing at 108 kilometers per hour (67 mph) and gusts up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes. More than 60 people were injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to Japanese media reports.
Torrential winds smashed signboards. A construction crane snapped and a window at a pachinko parlor was shattered in Kagoshima city, southwestern Japan.
Bullet trains and airlines suspended service. Warnings were issued about landslides and swelling rivers.
The storm is forecast to continue dumping rain on its northeasterly path over Japan’s main island of Honshu, before moving over Tokyo and then northeastern Japan.
