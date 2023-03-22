Maryland woman sentenced for distributing child pornography
A Maryland woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York announced Tuesday, March 22.
In addition to the prison term, Shelby Ortiz, 30, was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender, a media release said.
When Ortiz pled guilty in October 2022, she admitted that she subjected an approximately seven-month-old boy to mouth to penis contact, knowing that the sex act she was performing was being video recorded, the release said. She admitted further that, on the same day she performed the sex act, she knowingly distributed the video to a person living in Florida with whom she was participating in an online and telephone dominant/submissive sexual relationship.
This case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the City of Oneonta Police Department and the State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood, the release said.
Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse, the release said. For more information, visit http://www.justice.gov/psc/.
Bomb threat leads to felony plea
An Ulster County man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge connected to a bomb threat.
According to a media release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, Kristopher J. Surdis, 50, of Kingston, pleaded guilty in Delaware County Court to one count of first-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class D felony.
According to the release, Surdis was arrested by the Colchester Police Department after he allegedly called the Downsville Country Store and reported a bomb threat. After being arraigned on the charge, he pleaded guilty, admitting that he falsely reported a threat of a bomb.
Michael F. Getman, Acting Delaware County Court judge, sentenced Surdis to time already served in jail (160 days), and imposed a three-year conditional discharge, which specifically requires Surdis to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with any treatment recommendations for the next three years.
If he violates the terms and conditions of that conditional discharge, Surdis is subject to being resentenced to a term of incarceration of up to seven years, the release said.
Monroe man sentenced to prison for child abuse
A Monroe man was sentenced in Delaware County Court in connection with child abuse in Andes.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release that John Olson, 60, was sentenced Monday, March 20, to eight years imprisonment and 10 years post-release supervision by Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa.
According to a previous article, Olson pleaded guilty on Feb. 6, to one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, a class B violent felony, and one count of second-degree criminal sexual act, a class D violent felony. Olson was charged in Delaware and Orange counties for alleged child abuse incidents that occurred at a daycare/foster care home in the town of Warwick in Orange County and the town of Andes in Delaware County, a previous article said.
Rosa sentenced Olson to eight years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for his conviction of a first-degree criminal sexual act, the release said. Rosa also sentenced Olson to five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on his conviction of a second-degree criminal sexual act. These two sentences will run concurrently, the release said.
The defendant will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison, and to submit a sample of his DNA for his inclusion in the state DNA databank, the release said.
Grand Gorge man pleads guilty to grand larceny
A Grand Gorge man pleaded guilty in connection to a theft from the Roxbury General Store in Delaware County Court on March 20.
According to a media release, Patrick Combs, 24, pleaded guilty before Judge John Hubbard to fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and driving while impaired by drugs. He was charged on Jan. 15, with stealing more than $3,000 from the Roxbury General Store and then operating a motor vehicle on State Route 30 while his ability to operate that motor vehicle was impaired by the use of drugs
After arraignment, Combs pleaded guilty to the charges, the release said. The guilty pleas were entered pursuant to a negotiated disposition, wherein it is anticipated that Combs will be sentenced to one to three years in state prison for his conviction of grand larceny and 364 days in jail for driving while his ability was impaired. It is agreed that these two sentences will run concurrently.
Hubbard remanded Combs to the Delaware County Correctional Facility, without bail, pending sentencing, which will be held April 24, the release said.
Oneonta man arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
An Oneonta man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and fled police.
The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Rex Jordan, 35, on Monday, March 20, after an investigation into a failure to comply call.
According to a media release, a deputy and State Parks Police officer were on patrol and observed a vehicle traveling at a high speed on State Highway 205 in the town of Laurens. Jordan failed to stop for the police and eventually became involved in a one-car motor vehicle accident, the release said. Jordan was transported by emergency medical services to Bassett Hospital for further evaluation, and left before charges were filed by the sheriff’s department, the release said.
An investigation revealed that the vehicle Jordan was driving had been reported stolen out of the city of Oneonta approximately an hour before being spotted on State Highway 205, the release said. Initial observations of the defendant on scene showed that he was operating the vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
According to the release, a warrant was issued for Jordan’s arrest and he was located by the Oneonta City Police Department who arrested him on unrelated charges. He was turned over to the sheriff’s office, processed and lodged in the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await Centralized Arraignment, the release said.
Jordan was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both class E felonies, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, third-degree unlawful fleeing in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, all class A misdemeanors, the release said. He was also issued several tickets for vehicle and traffic violations and additional charges are pending, the release said.
Roscoe man pleads guilty to criminal contempt
A Roscoe man pleaded guilty in Delaware County Court on Monday, March 20, for violating an order of protection.
According to a media release, Douglas Rodriguez, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony after an arraignment by Acting Delaware County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa.
Rodriguez was arraigned for repeatedly calling a person who had an order of protection against him and trying to convince her not to testify against him, the release said.
After arraignment, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt and admitted that he was aware of a court order prohibiting him from contacting the victim, and that he intentionally violated that court order by calling the victim several times for no legitimate purpose, the release said.
Rosa remanded Rodriguez to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $35,000 cash bail, and ordered that the defendant undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, along with a mental health evaluation, the release said.
Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced April 10, at 1 p.m.
