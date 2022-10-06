Fire reported at another Amazon warehouse in New York
NEW YORK (AP) — A fire broke out late Wednesday at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election next week.
The fire at the warehouse, located near Albany in the town of Schodack, began around 10:50 p.m. and lasted until shortly after midnight, according to Schodack police . It’s the third fire at an Amazon warehouse this week.
Amazon described the incident as a small fire contained to a compactor located just outside the doors of a loading dock.
Responding agencies stopped the fire from spreading to the structure of the building, Schodack police said. They said the fire was likely caused by mechanical failure. Workers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Fire department officials declared the building safe following a preliminary investigation, Amazon said.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we sent night shift employees home with pay and canceled Thursday’s day shift,” Amazon spokesperson Paul Flaningan said. The workers whose shifts were canceled will also be paid, he said.
In a tweet Thursday, the Amazon Labor Union said it was glad workers were given time off, but called it “simultaneously infuriating” the company suspended workers at another facility this week for demanding similar compensation.
On Tuesday, Amazon suspended dozens of warehouse workers who refused to work following a cardboard compactor fire at a facility on Staten Island that voted to unionize earlier this year.
Union organizers said day-shift workers at that warehouse were sent home with pay after Monday’s late-afternoon fire. Night shift workers didn’t get the same option, though many raised concerns the air wouldn’t be safe to breathe because of smoke and fumes resulting from the blaze.
Flaningan said on Wednesday that the company asked all night shift employees at the Staten Island warehouse to report to their shifts after fire officials certified the building as safe. But dozens refused and held a sit-down protest at the facility’s main office, demanding to be sent home with pay.
At least 15 dead as 2 migrant boats sink in Greek waters
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — At least 15 people have died after two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters, and rescuers were looking for dozens still missing, authorities said early Thursday. The coast guard said 15 bodies had been recovered near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank. Five people were rescued and three had been located on a rocky outcrop near the site of the sinking. A second rescue effort was launched several hundred kilometers (miles) to the west, near the island of Kythira, where a sailboat carrying about 100 migrants sank late Wednesday.
Officials said 30 people had been rescued after that boat hit rocks off the village port of Diakofti on the east of the island. Winds in the area were up to 70 kph (45 mph).
“We could see the boat smashing against the rocks and people climbing up those rocks to try and save themselves. It was an unbelievable sight,” Martha Stathaki, a local resident told The Associated Press. “All the residents here went down to the harbor to try and help.”
Fire service rescuers lowered ropes to help migrants climb up cliffs on the seafront. Local officials said a school in the area would be opened to provide shelter for the rescued. Navy divers were also expected to arrive Thursday.
Most migrants reaching Greece travel from neighboring Turkey, but smugglers have changed routes in recent months in an effort to avoid heavily patrolled waters around Greek islands near the Turkish coastline.
Kythira is some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Turkey and on a route often used by smugglers to bypass Greece and head directly to Italy.
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
(AP) — At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday.
The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
All 13 of the remaining clinics are in Georgia. The other states have no providers offering abortions, though some of their clinics are offering care other than abortions.
Nationally, there were more than 800 abortion clinics in 2020, the institute said.
“Much more research will need to be conducted to grasp the full extent of the chaos, confusion and harm that the U.S. Supreme Court has unleashed on people needing abortions, but the picture that is starting to emerge should alarm anyone who supports reproductive freedom and the right to bodily autonomy,” said Rachel Jones, a Guttmacher researcher.
The new report does not include data on hospitals and physician offices that provided abortion and stopped them after the court ruling, but Jones noted that clinics provide most U.S. abortions, including procedures and dispensing abortion medication. Recent Guttmacher data show just over half of U.S. abortions are done with medication.
States without abortion providers are concentrated in the South. In some of those places, many women seeking abortions would need to travel so far that the journey will be impossible, Jones said.
Dr. Jeanne Corwin, who provides abortions in Indiana and Ohio, said clinic closures “will result in immeasurable harm to women’s physical health, mental health and financial health.’’
In several states, access is under threat because bans were put on hold only temporarily by court injunctions. These include Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina, the analysis found.
“It is precarious from a medical standpoint and certainly from a business standpoint,’’ said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN who provides abortions in Indiana. “It’s difficult to keep the doors open and the lights on when you don’t know if you’re going to be a felon tomorrow.”
