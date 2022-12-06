Columbus crash victims named
The drivers and the victim killed in the two-vehicle crash in the town of Columbus Monday have been identified by the State Police.
According to a media release, troopers from the Norwich station responded to the accident at about 11 a.m. Dec. 5, along state Route 8 in the town of Columbus.
A preliminary investigation revealed a tractor trailer and a van were both traveling south on state Route 8, the release said. The driver of the tractor trailer was making a right turn onto County Route 25 when the van struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.
The passenger inthe van was identified as Jasmine R. Morrison, 22, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release said. The driver of the van was identified as Tyler G. Stewart, 24. He was airlifted to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse and did not appear to have life threatening injuries, the release said.
The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as Chad A. Alishaukas, 38, of Sherburne, and did not report any injuries, he said.
Troopers probe fatal crash
State Police said a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the town of Sherburne.
According to a media release, troopers from the Norwich station responded to a crash at about 6:14 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
An investigation revealed Robert W. Allen, 57, of Oneida, was driving west on state Route 80 near Rexford Falls when he struck a pedestrian, who was standing in the roadway and wearing dark clothing, the release said. Allen immediately stopped and flagged down another vehicle to call 911.
Members of Sherburne EMS and the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene, the release said.
Megan E. Mikalunas, 30, of North Norwich, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, the release said.
