Andes woman charged with two felonies following traffic stop
An Andes woman was charged with two felonies following a traffic stop Friday, July 7.
Sheriff Craig DuMond announced the arrest of Stacey Coss, 51, for driving while ability is impaired by the use of drugs, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, both felonies, along with multiple VTL violations.
According to a media release, deputies stopped a motor vehicle in the town of Andes being operated by Coss. During the course of the investigation, it was found that her driving privileges were revoked. A drug influence evaluation was conducted by deputies and as a result, Coss was found to be operating the vehicle in an impaired state.
Coss was released on appearance tickets and directed to appear at the town of Andes court at a later date to answer the charges.
Cobleskill man charged with rape
State Police announced a Cobleskill man was arrested and charged with rape.
According to a media release, troopers from the Princetown barracks received the report of multiple past occurring sexual assaults on June 4. The investigation determined Robert F. Whitbeck Jr., 49, reportedly physically and sexually assaulted the victim numerous times in the fall of 2022 while in the townships of Cobleskill and Schoharie. Further investigation determined The Schoharie County Family Court issued a full stay-away order of protection against Whitbeck in December 2022, protecting the victim. Whitbeck was found to have violated that court order 14 times since its origination.
Whitbeck was arrested July 1, and charged with first-degree rape, and first-degree criminal sexual act, both class B violent felonies, two counts of third-degree aggravated sexual abuse, a class D felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, 14 counts of second-degree criminal contempt, forcible touching, and criminal obstruction of breathing all class A misdemeanors.
He was processed at the Cobleskill barracks. He was arraigned at the Schoharie County Centralized Arraignment Part Court resulting in him being remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 bail or $2,000 secured bond.
Davenport man charged with stealing electricity, animal cruelty
State Police said a Davenport man was arrested July 6, after he damaged a circuit box to steal electricity.
According to a media release, troopers from the Oneonta barracks responded to a call on Ross Road in the town of Davenport after it was discovered Reginald M. Ross, 62, was stealing electricity from a residence on Charlotte Creek Road. An investigation revealed that Ross also damaged a circuit breaker box and some electrical wires in order to steal the electricity.
During the investigation, the troopers also found several dogs on his’ property, including one dog which had visible porcupine quills on its face and mouth and were determined to have been on the dog for several days, the release said. Davenport Animal Services assisted on scene and the dog was removed from the property to receive proper care.
Ross was arrested and charged with second-degree mischief, a class D felony, and theft of services and second-degree criminal tampering, both misdemeanors. He was also charged with the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law of Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.
Ross was processed at the Oneonta barracks. He was arraigned, released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.