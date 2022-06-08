Japan, Russia feud over fishing rights
TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Wednesday criticized Russia’s announcement that it is suspending an agreement allowing Japanese to fish in waters near disputed islands, as relations between the countries deteriorate over the war in Ukraine.
The fishing deal has been in place since 1998 and allows Japanese fishing boats to operate around the Russian-held Kurils, which Japan also claims and calls the Northern Territories, in exchange for payments from Japan based on catch quotas and other conditions negotiated annually.
Its suspension, apparently in response to Japan’s sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, raises concern about the safety of Japanese fishing boats in the area. Prior to the agreement, Russian authorities had seized and sometimes shot at Japanese boats.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said it was “regrettable that Russia one-sidedly announced it is suspending the cooperation in this manner.” He criticized Moscow for blaming Japan’s failure to fund unrelated development projects on Sakhalin, Russia’s largest island in the Pacific and not part of the territory claimed by Tokyo.
Japan has provided development funds for Sakhalin for years as part of its efforts to improve ties with Russia. Matsuno acknowledged that Tokyo had not made its latest payment for the Sakhalin projects, but it wasn’t immediately clear if it was related to the sanctions.
Matsuno said Tokyo will pursue negotiations to ensure safe operations of Japanese boats under the pact.
The fishing safety pact is one of four fisheries agreements near the disputed waters. Negotiations on two others — one involving Russian salmon and another seaweed — were settled earlier this year, while a fourth deal to decide catch quotas in each other’s economic waters is set for December.
The territorial dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their World War II hostilities. Russia has already scrapped peace treaty negotiations with Japan in response to the sanctions.
Dominican Republic: Minister was killed over permit dispute
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The childhood friend accused of fatally shooting the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Environment and Natural Resources this week allegedly did so because he was denied environmental permits he was seeking on behalf of various companies, according to judicial documents obtained Wednesday.
One of the permits that slain former minister Orlando Jorge had denied had been submitted by his longtime friend and now suspect, Fausto Miguel de Jesús Cruz de la Mota, who served as intermediary between the companies and the ministry. That particular permit involved a request to export 5,000 tons (4,500 metric tons) of used batteries, according to the documents obtained by The Associated Press.
Those permits and others were found inside a briefcase the suspect was carrying when the minister, who is the son of a former president, was shot six times at his office on Monday, the documents state.
Authorities wrote that the suspect was bothered by that particular permit: “It had been denied, but they had resubmitted it.”
They also described Cruz as a “cold and calculating murderer” and are seeking one year of preventive prison as the investigation continues.
It was not immediately clear if Cruz had an attorney.
Shortly after Monday’s killing, police arrested Cruz at a church dozens of blocks away after telling a priest he committed a crime and handed over a gun to him.
Authorities also state in the documents that Cruz allegedly took advantage of his ties with Jorge to seek environmental permits given his support during the 2020 campaign for the minister’s Modern Revolutionary Party. Jorge, who was a founding member of that party, was appointed minister in August 2020.
Cruz is the son of Maj. General Fausto Miguel Cruz, who served as commander of the Dominican Republic’s Air Force from 1988 to 1990, a spokeswoman told the AP.
Thailand eases marijuana laws
BANGKOK (AP) — Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized Thursday, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered.
The stated intention of the country’s public health minister to distribute 1 million marijuana seedlings for cultivation has added to the impression that Thailand is turning into a weed wonderland.
But for the time being, would-be marijuana tourists will be disappointed. Thailand has become the first nation in Asia to decriminalize marijuana — also known as cannabis, or ganja in the local lingo — but it is not following the examples of Uruguay and Canada, the only two countries so far that have legalized recreational marijuana on a national basis.
The government has said it is promoting cannabis for medical use only, warning those eager to light up for fun that smoking in public could still considered to be a nuisance subject to a potential 3-month sentence and 25,000 Thai baht ($780) fine. And extracted content remains illegal if it contains more than 0.2% of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical that makes people high.
