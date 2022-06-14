Thousands flee from Yellowstone flooding
RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say over 10,000 visitors — all but one group of backpackers — had evacuated the park by Tuesday as it evaluates damage from massive flooding.
Superintendent Cam Sholly said the visitors were asked to leave after roads and bridges washed out and power was knocked out from heavy rains and snow melt.
The flooding hit historic levels in the Yellowstone River, where it washed out several sections of the main highway from the park’s north entrance. The torrent undercut the river bank and toppled a house where the families of six park employees had lived into the raging waters. The building, which had been evacuated, floated 5 miles downstream before sinking.
Sholly said one group of campers was still in the backcountry. They had been contacted and crews were prepared to evacuate them by helicopter, but that hasn’t been needed yet, he said.
Mass. court rejects gig-worker measures
BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts ruled Tuesday that two state ballot questions asking voters whether drivers for app-based ride-hailing companies should be considered contractors, instead of employees, are unconstitutional.
The Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the ballot questions should not have been certified by the state attorney general and are not suitable to be placed on the November ballot.
A coalition of app-based businesses including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart backed the measures, which are virtually the same, collecting the tens of thousands of signatures needed for each question to secure a spot on the ballot.
Critics, including labor unions, described the ballot questions as a ploy by the companies to avoid paying taxes and paying workers fairly while allowing big tech companies “to buy their way out of the basic obligations of every other business.”
Opponents also said the firms backing the questions are pushing a false choice that drivers can only maintain scheduling flexibility by surrendering other worker rights.
It’s not the first time Uber, Lyft and other app-based firms have waded into the issue.
In 2020, the companies backed a ballot question in California designed to exempt Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections.
Voters approved the question after Uber, Lyft and other services spent $200 million in its favor, making it the most expensive ballot measure in state history.
In 2021, a judge struck down the measure, ruling it unconstitutional. That ruling is being appealed.
Groups sue to protect old-growth forests
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Six environmental groups sued officials of the Biden administration Tuesday, saying a Trump-era rule change that allowed logging of old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest violates federal laws and was politically motivated.
“Large and old trees have outsized ecological and social importance. They provide critical ecosystem functions such as storing carbon, providing wildlife habitat, and maintaining water quality,” the groups said in their lawsuit.
The Trump administration amended a protection that had been in place since 1994 that prohibited the harvesting of trees 21 inches or greater in diameter and instead emphasized maintaining a combination of trees, with trees at least 150 years old prioritized for protection and favoring fire-tolerant species.
The area the rule covers is at least 7 million acres, roughly the size of the state of Maryland, on six national forests in eastern Oregon and southeast Washington state, east of the Cascade Range.
The lawsuit said the government’s environmental assessment did not adequately address scientific uncertainty surrounding the effectiveness of thinning, especially thinning large trees, for fire risk reduction. The groups said the thinning and logging of large trees “can actually increase fire severity.”
There was no immediate comment from the targets of the lawsuit: Undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment Homer Wilkes, Pacific Northwest Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa and the U.S. Forest Service.
Plaintiffs are the Greater Hells Canyon Council, Oregon Wild, Central Oregon LandWatch, the Sierra Club, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, WildEarth Guardians and the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.