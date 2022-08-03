Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District. The Elkhart County sheriff’s office says the 58-year-old Walorski and two staff members were inside a SUV that was hit head-on Wednesday afternoon by a car that crossed the centerline on a state highway. Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young said he was “devastated” by Walorski’s death and that he’ll never forget her spirit and positive attitude.
Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms
(AP) — Democrats are celebrating a stunning victory for abortion rights in Republican stronghold Kansas as proof that the issue could turn back a Republican wave this fall. Republicans — and some Democrats — suggest that may not be so easy. But Kansas’ overwhelming vote against a measure that would have allowed Republican state lawmakers to ban abortion gave Democrats nationwide a badly needed dose of optimism. From Arizona to Georgia to Pennsylvania, Democrats have struggled under the weight of President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and deepening concerns about the economy.
