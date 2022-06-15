Ford recalls vehicles over transmissions
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.
The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear. A vehicle thought to have been shifted into park may actually be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.
Ford says in documents that it knows of four injury reports due to the problem, and another six property damage claims. The company has 1,630 warranty reports and 233 complaints about the problem.
Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 27.
Fauci tests positive for COVID, isolates
(AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.
Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor’s advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.
Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.
Earlier this week, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus. It was the second time Becerra had come down with symptoms and tested positive.
Heat wave sweeps across U.S.; 2 die
CHICAGO (AP) — People flocked to pools, beaches and cooling centers in a swath of the Midwest and South spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes on Wednesday as a heat wave pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond and may have caused the deaths of at least two people.
The National Weather Service maintained an excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening for most of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, which have been dealing with the sticky humidity and soaring temperatures since Tuesday. And the heat advisory in place for the Midwest and South stretched all the way eastward to the South Carolina shoreline, covering an area that is home to roughly a third of the country’s population.
Meteorologists warned that the high temperatures could be dangerous or deadly for some people and advised residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors if possible and take precautions if they must be outside.
Driving home the point, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted Wednesday that it was investigating the deaths of an 89-year-old man and 39-year-old woman for “probable” connections to the heat.
Some areas were expected to get relief by Thursday. But the hot weather moving out could bring severe thunderstorms Wednesday to Iowa, Wisconsin and points eastward, including Michigan, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.
Those storms could dump large hail or spawn tornadoes or damaging straight-line winds.
