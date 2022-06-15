Ex-attorney general Ryan of Illinois dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Jim Ryan, who served two terms as Illinois attorney general and unsuccessfully ran for governor, has died. He was 76.
A reluctant politician and no-nonsense prosecutor whose success was tempered by personal tragedy, Ryan died at his home in DuPage County on Sunday after “several lengthy illnesses,” family spokesman Dan Curry said.
Stoic and soft-spoken, Ryan, a Republican, was widely viewed as an administrator devoted to integrity and efficiency. He disliked the obligatory retail politics of handshakes and back slaps.
After three terms as DuPage County state’s attorney, Ryan, a one-time teenage champion of the middleweight division of the Chicago Golden Gloves novice division, became attorney general in 1995 and was easily reelected in 1998.
His 2002 gubernatorial aspirations were complicated by trying to succeed Republican Gov. George Ryan — no relation — who had been implicated in a bribery scheme and would later serve five years in prison. Jim Ryan lost to Democrat Rod Blagojevich, who would eventually be convicted in a separate scandal.
Ryan and his family have suffered repeated crises. In 1996, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins, large-cell lymphoma, fighting through it and two subsequent cancer scares. His youngest child, 12-year-old Annie, collapsed in January 1997 and died from an undetected brain tumor. Ten months later, Marie Ryan nearly died from a serious heart illness. And in 2007, 24-year-old son Patrick died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
After leaving office, Ryan founded The Center for Civic Leadership at Benedictine University in Lisle to bolster students’ involvement in civic life and civil politics. The annual Annie Ryan Run he and Marie sponsor has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for brain-tumor research. For several years they hosted the Patrick Ryan Main Event featuring amateur boxing which raised funds for families dealing with suicide.
NYC subway suspect pleads not guilty
NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with shooting and killing a passenger on a New York City subway train pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge as his lawyer suggested someone else might be to blame.
Andrew Abdullah, 25, his wrists handcuffed behind him, softly spoke the two-word plea to second-degree murder and two gun charges after he was brought to court in an orange prison uniform to respond to an indictment announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Defense lawyer Kristin Bruan told a state judge that a person fitting the description of the shooter turned in a gun after the shooting and five individuals could not identify Abdullah in a lineup. Yet, she said, she’d not been given “a shred” of evidence by prosecutors.
Outside court, Bruan told reporters those facts cast doubt on the strength of the government’s case. She said a bearded homeless man who matched the description of Abdullah turned in a gun to police.
Prosecutors said the May 22 shooting occurred shortly before noon in a Q train traveling between Brooklyn and lower Manhattan.
They said Abdullah, a loaded pistol in his pocket, paced back and forth near the center of the train car before drawing his gun and firing a single shot at his 48-year-old victim.
NYC mayor endorses
Hochul for reelection
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams endorsed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for a full term on Wednesday, praising her as “an amazing governor” who deserves a full term.
Adams, a centrist Democrat like Hochul, told supporters at a Manhattan union hall that voters need someone who can “get stuff done in the state of New York.”
Hochul, the former lieutenant governor, is running to keep the job she has held since August 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment, which he has denied.
Hochul faces New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island in the June 28 Democratic primary.
She said in a news release that she and Adams “are proving what a strong partnership can achieve when leaders are united in delivering results for New Yorkers.”
