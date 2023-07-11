Hemp, cannabis confiscated from Roxbury business
Approximately $40,000 worth of hemp and cannabis products were seized from a Roxbury business by the state Office of Cannabis Management and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, July 6.
Sheriff Craig DuMond announced that members of the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division assisted the state Office of Cannabis Management Enforcement Division at an inspection of Hempire at 53538 State Highway 30 in Roxbury, a media release said. The proprietor of Hempire, which opened in 2019, did not have the necessary licenses required to legally sell hemp or cannabis. As a result, the hemp and cannabis products in the store were seized. The store was issued a notice of violation and cease order, directing the immediate cessation of unlicensed sales of cannabis.
Businesses found in violation are required to appear at administrative hearings where fines and penalties will be determined, the release said. Any business that continues to operate illegally, can face more serious action by the Office of Cannabis Management including the petitioning of the State Supreme Court to have the business closed until such time the business complies.
Since June 7, the Office of Cannabis Management and the state Department of Taxation and Finance have conducted inspections of unlicensed cannabis retail businesses throughout the state, the release said. The estimated street value of the illicit cannabis products seized at the inspection locations exceeds $11 million.
Walton man arrested on family court warrant
Sheriff Craig DuMond announced the arrest of a Walton man on an arrest warrant issued by the Delaware County Family Court for violation of Article 4 of the Family Court Act.
According to a media release, Daymen D. Covey, 44, was arrested by deputies early Friday morning, July 7. Covey an active arrest warrant issued by the Delaware County Family Court for violation of Article 4, which pertains to support, of the Family Court Act.
Covey was arraigned him in the town of Delhi Court, where he was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $978 cash bail or $2,000 secured bond.
He is scheduled to appear at the Delaware County Family Court at a later date to answer for these charges.
New Berlin man charged with animal cruelty
The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a town of New Berlin resident after he allegedly left two dogs locked in cages to die.
According to a media release deputies arrested James A. Macduff Jr., 30, after he left two dogs locked in cages with no food or water in an uninhabited residence for over a month. Both dogs died as a result of this lack of care. Neighbors alerted law enforcement after they noticed a foul smell coming from the residence. When law enforcement arrived, they found two decaying corpses that were still locked inside of their cages.
Macduff was arrested July 10, and charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, two counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal, and two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance, both misdemeanors, in the town of Norwich.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Norwich court at a later date.
Davenport man charged with stealing electricity, animal cruelty
State Police said a Davenport man was arrested July 6, after he damaged a circuit box to steal electricity.
According to a media release, troopers from the Oneonta barracks responded to a call on Ross Road in the town of Davenport after it was discovered Reginald M. Ross, 62, was stealing electricity from a residence on Charlotte Creek Road. An investigation revealed that Ross also damaged a circuit breaker box and some electrical wires in order to steal the electricity.
During the investigation, the troopers also found several dogs on his’ property, including one dog which had visible porcupine quills on its face and mouth and were determined to have been on the dog for several days, the release said. Davenport Animal Services assisted on scene and the dog was removed from the property to receive proper care.
Ross was arrested and charged with second-degree mischief, a class D felony, and theft of services and second-degree criminal tampering, both misdemeanors. He was also charged with the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law of Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.
Ross was processed at the Oneonta barracks. He was arraigned, released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.
Cobleskill man charged with rape
State Police announced a Cobleskill man was arrested and charged with rape.
According to a media release, troopers from the Princetown barracks received the report of multiple past occurring sexual assaults on June 4. The investigation determined Robert F. Whitbeck Jr., 49, reportedly physically and sexually assaulted the victim numerous times in the fall of 2022 while in the townships of Cobleskill and Schoharie. Further investigation determined The Schoharie County Family Court issued a full stay-away order of protection against Whitbeck in December 2022, protecting the victim. Whitbeck was found to have violated that court order 14 times since its origination.
Whitbeck was arrested July 1, and charged with first-degree rape, and first-degree criminal sexual act, both class B violent felonies, two counts of third-degree aggravated sexual abuse, a class D felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, 14 counts of second-degree criminal contempt, forcible touching, and criminal obstruction of breathing all class A misdemeanors.
He was processed at the Cobleskill barracks. He was arraigned at the Schoharie County Centralized Arraignment Part Court resulting in him being remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 bail or $2,000 secured bond.
Andes woman charged with two felonies following traffic stop
An Andes woman was charged with two felonies following a traffic stop Friday, July 7.
Sheriff Craig DuMond announced the arrest of Stacey Coss, 51, for driving while ability is impaired by the use of drugs, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, both felonies, along with multiple VTL violations.
According to a media release, deputies stopped a motor vehicle in the town of Andes being operated by Coss. During the course of the investigation, it was found that her driving privileges were revoked. A drug influence evaluation was conducted by deputies and as a result, Coss was found to be operating the vehicle in an impaired state.
Coss was released on appearance tickets and directed to appear at the town of Andes court at a later date to answer the charges.
