Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday told hospitals that they “must” provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk, saying federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure without any exceptions following the Supreme Court’s decision to end a constitutional right to abortion.
The Department of Health and Human Services cited requirements on medical facilities in the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). The law requires medical facilities to determine whether a person seeking treatment may be in labor or whether they face an emergency health situation — or one that could develop into an emergency — and to provide treatment.
“If a physician believes that a pregnant patient presenting at an emergency department is experiencing an emergency medical condition as defined by EMTALA, and that abortion is the stabilizing treatment necessary to resolve that condition, the physician must provide that treatment,” the agency’s guidance states. “When a state law prohibits abortion and does not include an exception for the life of the pregnant person — or draws the exception more narrowly than EMTALA’s emergency medical condition definition — that state law is preempted.”
The department said emergency conditions include “ectopic pregnancy, complications of pregnancy loss, or emergent hypertensive disorders, such as preeclampsia with severe features.”
“It is critical that providers know that a physician or other qualified medical personnel’s professional and legal duty to provide stabilizing medical treatment to a patient who presents to the emergency department and is found to have an emergency medical condition preempts any directly conflicting state law or mandate that might otherwise prohibit such treatment,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in a letter to health care providers.
The department says its guidance doesn’t reflect new policy, but merely reminds doctors and providers of their existing obligations under federal law.
“Under federal law, providers in emergency situations are required to provide stabilizing care to someone with an emergency medical condition, including abortion care if necessary, regardless of the state where they live,” said Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “CMS will do everything within our authority to ensure that patients get the care they need.”
LGBTQ-friendly senior housing project targeted by vandals
BOSTON (AP) — Signs around a construction site for what’s been called the first LGBTQ-friendly senior affordable housing project in New England were vandalized with threatening graffiti over the weekend, drawing quick condemnation from civic leaders.
The messages in black spray paint were left on signs on the security fence around the former school in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood, according to LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc., the nonprofit behind the 74-unit complex known as The Pryde. The project that broke ground last month is expected to welcome its first residents in late 2023.
Gretchen Van Ness, executive director of LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc., doesn’t live far from the construction site and said she started getting emails about the vandalism from neighbors out walking their dogs at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
“We’ve received such widespread support in the neighborhood and we’ve really been welcomed,” she said. “This is not how the majority of people in Hyde Park feel.”
The vandalism was reported to Boston police just before 11 a.m. Sunday, a department spokesperson said Monday. The matter was referred to the department’s civil rights unit, Officer Andre Watson said. There had been no arrests as of Monday morning.
In response to the graffiti, about 100 people, including Mayor Michelle Wu, attended an afternoon rally at which the vandalism was covered by signs of support, including one that read “Being Gay isn’t a Choice. Hate is.”
Wu called the vandalism “pathetic.”
“Hate & acts of vandalism will not be tolerated at the Pryde — or anywhere in Boston,” she tweeted.
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden promised to hold the perpetrator accountable.
“This cannot stand. My office will prosecute threats to the LGBTQ+ community wherever and whenever they occur.”
Van Ness was heartened by the show of support.
“You have to stand up to bullies, and you have to stand up to these cowards,” she said.
“You cannot let them have the last word. We feel anger and we feel despair, but to have people stand with us and say they feel anger and they feel despair makes the burden so much lighter.”
