Feds seize ‘staggering’ amount of fake Adderall pills
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday.
Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure earlier this year of the fake pills with a street value estimated at about $4.6 million, U.S. attorney for Rhode Island Zachary Cunha said at a news conference.
It is believed to be the largest seizure of methamphetamine-laced fake Adderall pills in the U.S., as well as among the largest seizures of methamphetamine in DEA New England Field Division history, he said.
“The quantity of methamphetamine represented by this seizure — methamphetamine that was packaged, prepped and ready to flow out onto the street to devastating effect on our communities — is staggering,” Cunha said.
Adderall is a prescription medication used primarily to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
The drugs were seized during two court-authorized searches in Cumberland in March, he said.
Authorities also found a bucket containing 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of meth mixture prepped and ready to be pressed into pill form, two pill presses that can manufacture about 5,000 pills per hour each, $15,000 cash and multiple handguns, including two ghost guns and two that had the serial numbers obliterated, he said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officials believe the methamphetamine originated in Mexico, according to Brian Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England office.
“With the potency of these fake pills, it only takes one pill to ruin your life,” he said.
Under a plea agreement, authorities are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Rodas.
His attorney, John Calcagni III, said in an email that he had no immediate comment.
The meth epidemic has not hit New England as hard as some other parts of the country, Cunha said, but law enforcement needs to remain vigilant.
“The prosecution we announced today, which involves the seizure of what I can only term industrial-scale quantities of meth, is a stark reminder that we cannot be complacent, we cannot treat meth as a problem that happens elsewhere,” he said.
Fire blamed on scooter battery kills 8-year-old girl in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — An electric scooter battery sparked a fire that killed an 8-year-old girl in New York City, authorities said. The death of Stephanie Villa Torres on Saturday was at least the third time in a little over a year that a fatal fire in the city has been linked to a scooter battery.
Saturday’s fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. at a home in Queens, a police spokesperson said. Stephanie was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at a hospital. The girl’s father and 18-year-old brother were treated for burns and smoke inhalation, officials said.
A fire department spokesperson said the blaze was caused by a lithium battery from an electric scooter — one of scores of fires blamed on electric scooter and bike batteries in New York City over the past two years.
A woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed Aug. 3 in Harlem by a fire that was blamed on a scooter battery, and a fire linked to an e-scooter killed a 9-year-old boy in Queens in September 2021.
4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.
Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered from the fire. The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records. Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said.
State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.