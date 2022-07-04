Dutch arrest Polish suspect in killing of reporter De Vries
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors on Monday arrested a 27-year-old Polish man suspected of organizing the killing of well-known crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, almost exactly a year after he was gunned down in an Amsterdam street in an attack that shocked the Netherlands.
The man, whose identity was not released, is suspected of “directing those who carried out the murder of De Vries,” prosecutors said in a statement. They released no further details. However, they said that their investigation into who ordered the hit and why continues.
Prosecutors have sought a life sentence for two men accused in De Vries’ slaying, a 21-year-old Dutchman identified only as Delano G. and a Polish national, Kamil E. Judges are scheduled to deliver their verdicts in their trial July 14.
De Vries was shot at close range in a downtown Amsterdam street on July 6 last year. The campaigning reporter and television personality died nine days later of his injuries at age 64, setting off a mass outpouring of grief that saw thousands of people line up to pay their last respects at an Amsterdam theater.
Prosecutors say the two suspects were arrested less than an hour after the shooting in a getaway car on a highway near The Hague with the weapon used to shoot De Vries in the car. Also in the car was a mobile phone, that prosecutors say contained messages alluding to the killing.
3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney
SYDNEY (AP) — More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds were told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes Monday as Australia’s largest city faces its fourth, and possibly worst, round of flooding in less than a year and a half.
Days of torrential rain caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks, bringing a new flood emergency to parts of the city of 5 million people.
“The latest information we have is that there’s a very good chance that the flooding will be worse than any of the other three floods that those areas had in the last 18 months,” Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said.
The current flooding might affect areas that were spared during the previous floods in March last year, March this year and April, Watt added. New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said 32,000 people were impacted by evacuation orders and warnings.
“You’d probably expect to see that number increase over the course of the week,” Perrottet said.
Emergency services made numerous flood rescues Sunday and early Monday and were getting hundreds more calls for help. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology manager, Jane Golding, said some areas between Newcastle, north of Sydney, and Wollongong, south of Sydney had received more than a meter (39 inches) of rain in the previous 24 hours. Some has received more than 1.5 meters (59 inches).
Those totals are near the average annual rainfall for coastal areas of New South Wales.
“The system that has been generating this weather does show signs that it will ease tomorrow, but throughout today, expect more rain,” Golding said.
Rain was forecast across New South Wales’s coast, including Sydney, all week, she said.
The Bureau of Meteorology says up to 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) of rain could fall in Sydney on Monday.
The flooding danger was highest along the Hawkesbury River, in northwest Sydney, and the Nepean River in Sidney’s west.
The bureau Monday afternoon reported major flooding at the Nepean communities of Menangle and Wallacia on Sydney’s southwest fringe.
Major flooding also occurred on the Hawkesbury at North Richmond on Sydney’s northwest edge. The Hawkesbury communities of Windsor and Lower Portland were expected to be flooded Monday afternoon and Wisemans Ferry on Tuesday, a bureau statement said.
State Emergency Services Commissioner Carlene York said strong winds had toppled trees, damaging rooves and blocking roads. She advised against unnecessary travel.
Off the New South Wales coast, a cargo ship with 21 crew members lost power after leaving port in Wollongong on Monday morning. It was anchored near the coast and tugboats were preparing to tug it into safer, open waters.
The ship has engineers on board capable of repairing the engine, port official John Finch told reporters. “Unfortunately, we just happen to be in some atrocious conditions at the moment,” he said, describing 8-meter (26-foot) swells and winds blowing at 30 knots (34 mph).
An earlier plan to airlift the ship’s crew to safety was abandoned because of bad weather.
Searchers rescue 4th person from China ship, 12 bodies found
HONG KONG (AP) — Rescue teams searching for missing crew members from a Chinese engineering ship that sank over the weekend saved a fourth person on Monday and recovered 12 bodies, Chinese maritime authorities said.
Officials said the crew member rescued by a Chinese navy ship on Monday was in stable condition. Three other members of the 30-person crew were rescued on Saturday.
The bodies were found about 50 nautical miles (90 kilometers) southwest of the area in which the vessel Fujing 001 sank, authorities in the southeastern province of Guangdong said. Officials were attempting to identify the bodies. The search for the remaining crew members was continuing.
The China-registered floating crane was involved in building several offshore wind farms. It had been sheltering from tropical storm Chaba, but dragged its anchor and the anchor chain then broke, maritime authorities said.
The vessel then snapped into two and sank Saturday during the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) an hour and was upgraded to a typhoon before making landfall in Guangdong.
The ship sank about 300 kilometers (180 miles) southwest of Hong Kong. Authorities said the vessel was close to the center of the storm, making rescue operations difficult.
Hong Kong sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters on Saturday for the rescue effort. The search continued Monday, though Hong Kong authorities said the chances of rescuing the remaining crew members alive were slim.
Elsewhere in China, eight people sheltering from a rainstorm in Shijiazhuang, the capital of the northern province of Hebei, were killed Saturday when a decorative building structure fell from about 12 meters (40 feet), the official Xinhua New Agency said.
