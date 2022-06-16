Prosecutor: Pro-Trump county must certify vote
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff between a Republican-dominated county commission and New Mexico’s Democratic secretary of state over the commission’s conspiracy-fueled refusal to certify election results escalated Thursday with a threat from the state’s top prosecutor.
The showdown came on the eve of the deadline to certify the results of the June 7 primary. It also provided a stark example of the chaos that election experts have warned about as those who promote the lie that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection seek to populate local election offices and the usually low-profile boards that certify the results.
The governing commission in Otero County refused to certify the local results of the state’s primary because of unspecified concerns with the equipment, even though it has identified no problems with the Dominion systems used by the county to tally paper ballots.
New Mexico’s top prosecutor told the commission to follow an order from the state Supreme Court to certify the results. A spokesperson for Attorney General Hector Balderas said the Otero County commission in southern New Mexico “must comply with the rule of law or we will take legal action.”
The secretary of state’s office had asked the attorney general to investigate the commission for possible violations of state election and government ethics laws, which can be felonies if the action is willful and result in removal from office.
The developments in New Mexico can be traced to far-right conspiracy theories over voting machines that have spread across the country over the past two years. Various Trump allies have claimed that Dominion voting systems had somehow been manipulated as part of an elaborate scheme to steal the election, which President Joe Biden won.
There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting equipment that could have affected the outcome of the 2020 election. Dominion has filed several defamation lawsuits, including against Fox News.
