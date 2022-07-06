NYC to boost starting pay for lifeguards to $19.46
(AP) — Starting wages for lifeguards in New York City will be $19.46 an hour this summer under an agreement reached with the lifeguard union, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. Under the deal, a retention bonus will be awarded in September for those lifeguards who work every week through the summer season. Also, a new training program will be developed to fully staff 17 mini pools throughout the city.
Adams said in a statement that with an influx of lifeguards, the city will be able to “very quickly open all of our mini pools, an essential cooling center for young New Yorkers.” But he warned the agreement reached with the union won’t entirely solve the city’s challenge of fully guarding public swim areas. “While these changes are a step in the right direction, our ability to safely open beaches and pools has been impacted by a national lifeguard shortage, and has also been held back by inefficient practices that are in dire need of further reform,” he said.
The mayor last month said he didn’t believe a pay raise would help the city attract more lifeguards, noting how lifeguards do the job for the “love of swimming” and “love of protecting people.”
State and local communities across the country have been grappling with the lack of available lifeguards this year, with many offering higher pay. While summer shortages aren’t unusual, many U.S. pools are also dealing with the fallout from earlier in the pandemic, when they closed and lifeguard certification stopped, according to the American Lifeguard Association.
Fort Drum soldier ID’d as victim of shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Army has identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Syracuse as a 19-year-old soldier from Georgia who was assigned to New York’s Fort Drum.
Pvt. 1st Class Malik S. Shipman, of Fairburn, Georgia, was shot near Onondaga Park in Syracuse shortly before midnight and died at a hospital, a police spokesperson told the Syracuse Post-Standard.
Two cars were hit by gunfire, and bullet casings were found at the scene, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, the spokesperson. Police have not said whether Shipman was targeted or a bystander.
Shipman was a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 642nd Engineer Support Company, according to a written statement released Wednesday by Fort Drum Public Affairs office.
He joined the Army in July 2020 and arrived at Fort Drum in December 2020. It was his first duty station after completing training, the statement said. Shipman had completed the Combat Lifesavers Course and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
Lt. Col. Jon-Paul Depreo said in the statement that resources were being made to Shipman’s family and fellow soldiers. Shipman’s “compassion for his fellow soldiers will be missed,” he said.
