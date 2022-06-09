Marquette basketball legend Thompson dies
MILWAUKEE (AP) — George Thompson, who played for Marquette from 1967-69 and remains one of the program’s all-time leading scorers, has died. He was 74.
Marquette announced Thompson died on Wednesday at his Milwaukee home due to complications from diabetes.
Thompson scored 1,773 points for Marquette and owned the school’s career scoring record for 40 years. Thompson now ranks fourth on Marquette’s career scoring list, behind Markus Howard, Jerel McNeal and Lazar Hayward.
He averaged 20.2 points during his Marquette career under coach Al McGuire. The team posted a combined record of 68-20 during Thompson’s three seasons.
“George is really the one who got everything started at Marquette,” current coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. “There aren’t words that can express how important he was to this program. The reverence with which former players and fans alike speak of George is second to none. We’ve lost a true legend.”
Born in New York, Thompson attended Erasmus Hall High School. After college, he was drafted in the fifth round by the Boston Celtics but played in the ABA with the Pittsburgh Pipers/Condors (1969-72) and Memphis Tams (1972-74). He spent the 1974-75 season with the Milwaukee Bucks.
He stayed in the Milwaukee area after his playing career and was a longtime analyst on Marquette radio broadcasts. Thompson was inducted into the Marquette Hall of Fame, Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame and New York City Basketball Hall of Fame.
Ex-West Virginia star Alexander dies
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) — Former NFL player and West Virginia University standout Robert Alexander has died. He was 64.
Alexander died Tuesday after being found unresponsive at his St. Albans home, Lt. B.J. Perry of the St. Albans police department said.
“Robert was an icon,” St. Albans Mayor Scott James told news outlets. “You mention the name ‘Robert Alexander’ and generations remember.”
The two-time Kennedy Award winner was the state’s top high school player when he chose to play at WVU, where he broke out during his senior year in 1980, rushing for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns.
Following college, Alexander played for the Los Angeles Rams for two seasons and spent time in the start-up United States Football League.
Alexander would go on to serve as a drug counselor for youths, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
NYC mask mandate for young students ends
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will end its school mask mandate for children aged 2 to 4 on Monday, citing the subsiding threat of COVID-19 infections.
Mayor Eric Adams said masks would become optional at schools and daycare centers, but nevertheless suggested New Yorkers of all ages continue wearing masks indoors.
“Throughout the current wave, schools have remained the safest places for our children and beginning Monday, June 13, we will make masks optional for 2-4 year old children in all early childhood settings,” the mayor said in a statement.
New York City recorded 241 COVID-19-related deaths in May, up from 135 the previous month — but still far below the more than 1,040 who died in February and nearly 3,280 who died in January and during the peak of the omicron variant-driven wave.
The mandate was supposed to have been lifted about two months ago, but concerns over new variants kept the order in place.
“I have always said that the science will guide us out of the pandemic, and because we have followed the data, which shows that cases are steadily falling, we‘ve beaten back the latest COVID-19 surge,” Adams said.
Infection rates have remained steady over the last several weeks, with average weekly infections hovering around 3,500 new cases. The hospitalization rate has remained low and continued falling, according to state health data.
Feds: Amazon labor hearing must be public
(AP) — A federal labor board has denied Amazon’s request to bar the public from a hearing on the company’s bid to overturn a historic union win at one of its Staten Island, New York, warehouses.
Hearings by the National Labor Relations Board are typically held in person and open to the public. But the Seattle-based company filed a motion Tuesday arguing the agency should make the hearing on the Staten Island union vote private because it will be held over Zoom.
Amazon argued that a Zoom hearing makes difficult to know if witnesses who aren’t supposed to observe the hearing are listening in, or whether the hearing is being recorded and shared with others, which the labor board prohibits. The hearing, which begins Monday, is expected to last several days.
On Thursday, Cornele Overstreet, a regional director with the NLRB field office who will oversee the hearing, denied the company’s request. He wrote in a filing that the company hasn’t “put forward any compelling reason” to depart from long-standing policy of holding public hearings.
“The Board’s hearings are not secret. Accordingly, preventing the public from viewing its important processes is not an option,” Overstreet wrote.
Amazon has pointed to “unprecedented national media coverage” as one of the reasons access to the hearing should be limited, arguing it makes it difficult to sequester witnesses.
But the fact that the union election “has garnered national and international attention from outside parties only further solidifies the importance of allowing public observation,” Overstreet wrote.
The e-commerce juggernaut has sought to overturn the union victory at one of its New York City warehouses since April, saying organizers with the nascent Amazon Labor Union and the Brooklyn office of the NLRB, which oversaw the election, acted in a way that tainted the results. The company says it wants to redo the election, but pro-union experts and labor organizers argue it’s a method to delay negotiations for a union contract.
