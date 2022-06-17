Ex-Kentucky basketball player, analyst Pratt dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Athletics Hall of Famer Mike Pratt, who helped lead the Wildcats to three SEC championships and two Elite Eight appearances, has died. He was 73.
Pratt, a UK Sports Network men’s basketball radio color analyst since 2001, died Thursday, a statement from the school said. No cause was described.
The Ohio native played at Kentucky from 1967-70 and was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 16.8 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per outing in 81 career games played at UK. Pratt also amassed 29 double-doubles and finished at Kentucky with 1,359 points and 718 rebounds.
Pratt played two seasons with the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association and was an assistant coach at UNC Charlotte before becoming head coach of the Charlotte 49ers in 1978. After a stint as a professional scout, he went into broadcasting and worked with the Charlotte Hornets Television Network, ESPN and Fox Sports South.
He was at every Kentucky men’s basketball game since the 2001-02 season as the UK Sports Network’s radio color analyst, alongside play-by-play announcer Tom Leach.
He is survived by his wife Marcia Schmidt Pratt, a daughter, a son, stepchildren and 10 grandchildren.
Ex-Rep. Holtzman joins crowded race for House
NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Holtzman, who was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress when she won a House seat in 1972 at age 31 and went on to serve as Brooklyn district attorney and New York City comptroller, is joining the crowded field of Democrats seeking to represent a newly drawn congressional district spanning parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Holtzman, who last served in Congress in 1981, said Thursday in an interview with TV station NY1 that she is running because she has “the strong, proven record to take on the right wing, the forces of bigotry and racism, the forces of misogyny.”
Holtzman, 80, had said earlier she was considering a run for New York’s new 10th Congressional District, where other candidates for the August Democratic primary include former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones and former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman.
Holtzman said her priorities in Congress would include women’s rights and gun legislation.
“It took me a long time to decide, but here’s the reason: We live in really dangerous times,” she said, citing the possibility that the Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a right to abortion.
Holtzman said guns should be monitored with “no assault weapons sold, period, except to the military.”
In 1974, Holtzman was one of the House Judiciary Committee members who recommended articles of impeachment against Republican President Richard Nixon over the Watergate scandal. Nixon resigned on Aug. 8 of that year.
Holtzman last held elective office in 1993, when she completed one four-year term as city comptroller.
Freedom riders posthumously pardoned
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Legendary civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and three other men who were sentenced to work on a chain gang in North Carolina after they launched the first of the “freedom rides” to challenge Jim Crow laws had their sentences posthumously vacated Friday, more than seven decades later.
“We failed these men,” said Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, who presided over the special session and at one point paused to gather himself after becoming emotional.
Speaking to about 100 people in the gallery, Baddour noted they were gathered in the same second-story courtroom in the historic courthouse where the men were initially sentenced.
On April 9, 1947, a group of eight white men and eight Black men began the first “freedom ride” to challenge laws that mandated segregation on buses in defiance of the 1946 U.S. Supreme Court Morgan v. Virginia ruling declaring segregation on interstate travel unconstitutional.
The men boarded buses in Washington, D.C., setting out on a two-week route that included stops in Durham, Chapel Hill and Greensboro, North Carolina. As the riders attempted to board the bus in Chapel Hill, several of them were removed by force and attacked by a group of angry cab drivers. Four of the so-called Freedom Riders — Andrew Johnson, James Felmet, Bayard Rustin, and Igal Roodenko — were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for refusing to move from the front of the bus.
After a trial in Orange County, the four men were convicted and sentenced to serve on a chain gang. Rustin later published writings about being imprisoned and subjected to hard labor for taking part in the first freedom ride, which was also known as the Journey of Reconciliation.
