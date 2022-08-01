Woman identified in Roxbury fatal accident
State Police have identified the woman who was killed in a July 21 two-vehicle accident in the town of Roxbury.
According to a media release, the woman was identified as RoseMarie J. Windisch, 79, of Jefferson.
The investigation at the scene revealed Windisch, who was traveling east, crossed the double yellow line and struck a Curtis Lumber flatbed truck, the release said.
State Police respond to fatal Pittsfield accident
The State Police announced they responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident in the town of Pittsfield on July 23.
Troopers and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the report of a one-vehicle crash on Shacktown Mountain Road. Troopers determined the vehicle was traveling east when it exited the roadway, went down an embankment and struck trees, the release said. A 22-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
The 22-year-old driver was transported to Bassett Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the names of the driver or the victim. The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers were assisted by Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Pittsfield Fire Department, Sherburne EMS and Otsego EMS, the release said.
Bainbridge woman, dog die in crash
A Bainbridge woman and a dog riding in the vehicle were killed in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Sidney on Sunday evening, State Police announced.
According to a media release, troopers at the Sidney barracks responded to the accident at about 7 p.m. on Parker Hollow Road, about a half mile north of Sunshine Mountain Road in the town of Sidney. The investigation of the accident scene revealed that the vehicle driven by the 58-year-old woman, was traveling north when it went off the roadway, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, the release said.
Police did not release the name of the victim.
Sidney EMS and the Sidney Fire and Sidney Center Fire departments also responded to the scene, the release said.
State Police arrest Cobleskill woman
State Police announced a Cobleskill woman was arrested Thursday and charged with custodial interference.
According to a media release, State Police assisted Schoharie County Child Protective Services on July 28 with attempting to locate two children younger than 16 years old who were being held by a relative for a protracted period and in violation of a Schoharie County Family Court order.
Troopers assisted CPS agents who developed information that Amber Bink, 29, was at a residence in Cobleskill where she was preventing the lawful custodian of the children from taking custody, the release said.
Bink was located with the children and taken onto custody. Schoharie County CPS agents took custody of the children at the scene while Bink was arrested for second-degree custodial interference, a class A misdemeanor, the release said. Bink was arraigned on the charge in Cobleskill Town Court where an order of protection was issued and she was released to return on Aug. 30.
New Berlin woman killed in Pittsfield crash
State Police announced a 36-year-old New Berlin woman was killed in a vehicle accident in Pittsfield on July 27.
According to a media release, troopers responded to the area of county Highway 13 and Hawks Road in the town of Pittsfield for a report of a vehicle on fire with a person trapped inside. Troopers learned that firefighters were already on scene and confirmed that the vehicle was fully engulfed with a person inside who was deceased.
An investigation revealed that the driver was traveling north on county Highway 13 when she went off the roadway, struck an embankment and a tree, the release said.
Police have identified her as Adrienne M. Hettig, Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska said on Aug. 1.
