China complains over U.S. arms sales to Taiwan
SINGAPORE (AP) — China’s defense minister complained to his American counterpart on Friday about the latest U.S. arms package for Taiwan and warned of a possible conflict over the self—governing island that China claims as its own territory.
Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe told U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a meeting in Singapore that the sale “seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and security interests,” according to state broadcaster CCTV’s military channel.
China “firmly opposes and strongly condemns it,” and the Chinese government and military will “resolutely smash any Taiwan independence plot and resolutely safeguard the reunification of the motherland,” Wei said.
China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949 and China threatens to use force to annex the island republic.
Despite their lack of formal diplomatic ties, Washington is Taiwan’s strongest backer and source of arms, and U.S. law requires it to treat threats to the island as matters of “grave concern.”
In the latest arms package, the U.S. announced Wednesday the sale of parts for Taiwanese naval ships at an estimated cost of $120 million.
Some in Taiwan have been pushing for more big-ticket items, while the U.S. is focused on selling smaller systems it says would better help repel a Chinese attack, leading to a rare area of disagreement between the two sides.
Japan eases rules on foreign tourists
TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday eased its borders for foreign tourists and began accepting visa applications, but only for those on guided package tours who are willing to follow mask-wearing and other antivirus measures as the country cautiously tries to balance business and infection worries.
Friday is the first day to start procedures needed for the entry and arrivals are not expected until late June at the earliest, even though airport immigration and quarantine offices stood by for any possible arrivals.
The Japan Tourism Agency says tours are being accepted from 98 countries and regions, including the United States, Britain, China, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore, which are deemed as having low infection risks.
Japan’s partial resumption of international tourism that was halted during the coronavirus pandemic is being carried out under guidelines based on an experiment conducted in late May. It involved about 50 participants, mostly tour agency employees from Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the United States.
After facing criticism that its strict border controls were xenophobic, Japan began easing restrictions earlier this year. On June 1, it doubled its cap on daily entries to 20,000 people a day, including Japanese citizens, foreign students and some business travelers.
The daily limit will include the package tour participants for the time being, and officials say it will take some time before foreign visitors can come to Japan for free, individual tourism.
EU tries to mediate Algeria, Spain feud
MADRID (AP) — Top European Union officials said Friday the bloc was treating the crisis between Algeria and Spain with the “utmost concern” and warned it was prepared to take action to defend the interests of its members.
In a joint statement, European Commission executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the decision by Algeria to suspend a two-decade-old friendship treaty with Spain, potentially freezing trade between the two countries, appeared “to be in violation of the EU-Algeria Association Agreement, in particular in the area of trade and investment.”
While urging dialogue to resolve the dispute, the EU officials said “the EU is ready to stand up against any type of coercive measures applied against” an EU nation.
The statement came after Spanish Foreign Minister José Albares traveled to Brussels on Friday to discuss the country’s crisis with Algeria.
The treaty suspension was the latest move by Algeria to put pressure on Madrid after the Spanish government changed its long-standing policy regarding the contested territory of Western Sahara. Algeria recalled its ambassador to Spain in March after Madrid came out in support of Morocco’s attempts to keep Western Sahara under its rule. Algeria supports the territory’s independence movement.
Spain was the colonial power in Western Sahara until it was annexed by Morocco in 1975. Since then, neighbors Algeria and Morocco have been at odds over the fate of the region.
Germany: No EU unless Serbia, Kosovo mend ties
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia and Kosovo must recognize each other in order to join the European Union, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday said as he expressed support for quicker integration of the Western Balkans into the bloc amid the war in Ukraine.
Scholz, on a visit to the Western Balkans, also pressed Serbia to join Western sanctions against Russia despite its historic and current ties to Moscow, which supplies most of Serbia’s energy needs.
“It is important that we all together show solidarity and help Ukraine defend against the aggression,” Scholz said during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade. “It is our expectation that these sanctions must be supported by all those who are candidates for EU membership.” Vucic said Scholz requested in a “decisive, clear and strict” way that Serbia join the sanctions.
While Serbia is formally a candidate for EU membership, it has maintained friendly ties with its fellow Slavic ally Russia despite the war. Russia has backed Serbia’s effort to retain claim on Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008 with Western backing.
Earlier Friday in Kosovo’s capital of Pristina, Scholz called for a clear commitment to reaching a lasting political solution to the long-standing dispute over Kosovo’s independence that has remained a source of tensions in the Balkans.
Scholz said Russia’s war in Ukraine made the region’s stability even more important. Kosovo and Serbia have held normalization talks facilitated by the EU for years, but the talks have had little impact.
Kosovo, a former province of Serbia, declared independence a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove Serb troops out.
Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s sovereignty, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China do not.
Australia, N. Zealand close ranks vs. China
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said Friday after a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart that the two nations are in lockstep in their policies toward the Pacific islands, where China’s influence is growing.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became the first foreign leader to visit Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Australia since he was elected on May 21. Both lead center-left administrations and Ardern described the Albanese Labor Party’s election after almost a decade in opposition as a reset in the bilateral relationship.
Australia, New Zealand and the United States have voiced concerns that a new Beijing security pact with the Solomon Islands could result in a Chinese military base being established there. The Solomons and China have both denied that that will happen.
Asked if Australia wants New Zealand to do more to counter China’s rise in the Pacific, Albanese told reporters in Sydney: “We’re in lockstep on the Pacific.”
Albanese and his Foreign Minister Penny Wong flew to Tokyo within hours of being sworn into office for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the regional security threat posed by China.
Wong then flew from Japan to the Pacific islands for meetings with government leaders while China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi also embarked on a Pacific tour.
Wang failed in a bold Chinese plan to get 10 Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping new agreement that would have covered everything from security to fisheries. But he succeeded in clinching several bilateral agreements.
