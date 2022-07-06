Heavy monsoon rains leave 77 dead over 3 weeks in Pakistan
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — At least 77 people, including women and children, have died in rain-related incidents across Pakistan during the past three weeks, the country’s minister for climate change said Wednesday.
The monsoon rains also damaged homes, roads, bridges and power stations across the country since June 14, Sherry Rehman told a news conference in the capital, Islamabad, as storms continued lashing the country.
Rehman said 39 of the 77 people died in rain-related incidents just in Baluchistan since last month.
“This is a national disaster,” Rehman said about the rain-related casualties.
TV footage showed some vehicles being swept away by the deluges of floods in Baluchistan.
Heavy rain also lashed Islamabad and the eastern Punjab province.
In a statement, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of life in Baluchistan and elsewhere in the country.
Streets and homes were flooded in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, the provincial disaster management agency said.
Hurricane Bonnie weakens as it heads deeper into Pacific
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Bonnie weakened slightly Wednesday after becoming the first major storm of the eastern Pacific season while off southern Mexico, though it wasn’t a threat to land.
Bonnie was moving farther away from Mexico’s Pacific coast four days after crossing Central America as a tropical storm from the Caribbean and dropping heavy rain, contributing to at least two deaths.
Forecasters said they expected the hurricane, which briefly was a Category 3 storm Tuesday, to head generally westward farther out into the open sea. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Bonnie could cause rough surf on parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast. through Wednesday night.
Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) late Wednesday afternoon, according to the hurricane center. It was centered 440 miles (710 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).
The storm caused heavy flooding while crossing sodden Nicaragua after making landfall as a tropical storm on the country’s Caribbean coast late Friday.
Two people died in separate events related to flooding, Nicaragua’s army said in a statement. It said 40-year-old Alberto Flores Landero died trying to cross the swollen Mati river in Siuna in Nicaragua’s northeast and Juan Carlos Alemán, 38, died trying to help passengers from a bus that fell into the Ali Bethel river in the same area.
Rehman the recent rains in Pakistan were 87% heavier than the average downpour.
She linked the new pattern to the changes in climate, saying Pakistan should be ready to face more flooding because the country’s glaciers are melting at a faster pace. That’s causing flash floods that have damaged infrastructure.
Naseer Nasar, a spokesman at the Baluchistan disaster management agency, told The Associated Press that at least 50 people were injured in rain-related incidents in the province since June. He said rescuers were transporting people to safer places away from floods and rain-hit areas in Baluchistan.
Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor government planning. The season runs from July through September and experts say rains are essential for irrigating crops and replenishing dams and other water reservoirs in Pakistan.
Some of the areas in southern Pakistan have faced drought since earlier this year.
