Chief: Officer hit woman at abortion rally, should be fired
(AP) — The chief of police in Rhode Island's capital has recommended that a city officer charged with assaulting a woman during an abortion-rights protest should lose his job.
Patrolman Jeann Lugo's “disturbing, egregious, assaultive and unprofessional behavior while off duty, has brought discredit to your name and has tarnished the proud reputation of the Providence Police Department," chief Col. Hugh Clements wrote in a five-page document outlining the results of an internal investigation released Tuesday.
Lugo, 35, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the confrontation at the State House on Friday. Jennifer Rourke, the chair of the progressive Rhode Island Political Cooperative seeking the Democratic nomination for a state Senate seat, said she was punched in the face at least twice by Lugo.
According to the internal investigation, Lugo struck Rourke on the left side of her face with his right hand, struck her again in the area of her face with his left hand, then walked away. The internal investigation also alleged that Lugo violated department rules and regulations regarding obedience to laws and rules, standard of conduct, courtesy, rules governing conduct, and demeanor.
“Based on the facts and circumstances presented to me, I have lost confidence in your capacity and ability to exercise self-control, and to conduct yourself in a civil, respectful and professional manner. Accordingly, I recommend that you be terminated from employment as a Providence police officer," Clements wrote.
Lugo was running for the GOP nomination for the same seat Rourke is seeking. He ended his campaign the day after the protest, which was held in response to the decision released the same day by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.
Daniel Griffin, Lugo's attorney, said he and his client are ”shocked and extremely disappointed" with Clements' determination.
“To make this decision so hastily really flies in the face of due process and fair treatment," he said in a statement. “It’s unclear if the State Police has even completed the entirety of its investigation, and yet the City has moved to terminate one of its own police officers — one with an unblemished record — just 72 hours after charges were brought.”
Lugo “remains confident that the facts of this situation will be brought to light and show that he is innocent of any wrongdoing," Griffin said.
Lugo has been suspended with pay from the police department and is free pending a court hearing scheduled for July 8.
Under the state's Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, Lugo has five days to request a hearing. Griffin said he intends to do so.
Giuliani's former Ukraine fixer gets 20 months in prison
(AP) — Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who was a figure in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment investigation, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and eight months in prison for fraud and campaign finance crimes by a judge who said fraud had become “a way of life” for Parnas.
Parnas, 50, had sought leniency on grounds that he’d cooperated with the Congressional probe of Trump and his efforts to get Ukrainian leaders to investigate President Joe Biden’s son.
U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken didn't give Parnas credit for that assistance, which came only after the Soviet-born businessman was facing criminal charges. But the judge still imposed a sentence lighter than the six years sought by prosecutors.
The judge also ordered Parnas to pay $2.3 million in restitution.
The various schemes Parnas deployed to get money that prosecutors claim say fueled a lavish lifestyle led Oetken to say that for Parnas, fraud “was essentially a way of life, a way of doing business.”
Addressing the court before the sentence was announced, Parnas sobbed and apologized to those who had lost money investing in his business ventures.
“A lot that you heard is true, your honor. I have not been a good person my whole life. I’ve made mistakes. And I admit it,” Parnas said. “I want to apologize to all the victims that I hurt. These are all people who are my friends, all people who trusted me, and I lied to them to further my personal agenda.”
The criminal case against Parnas was not directly related to his work acting as a fixer for Giuliani as the former New York City mayor lobbied Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation of Biden’s son, Hunter.
Instead, it zeroed in on donations Parnas had illegally made to a number of U.S. politicians using the riches of a wealthy Russian to jump-start a legal recreational-marijuana business.
In March, Parnas also pleaded guilty to a wire fraud conspiracy, admitting that he and a partner had given investors false information about a Florida-based business, Fraud Guarantee, that promised it could protect people against fraud.
That new company hired Giuliani as a consultant at a time when some Ukrainian figures were trying to curry favor with the Trump administration, agreeing to pay him $500,000.
Charles Gucciardo, a Long Island attorney who put up the cash to pay Giuliani, told the judge during the sentencing hearing that he hoped the former Manhattan federal prosecutor would return the money, since Fraud Guarantee turned out to be a fraud.
“My bet is he’s going to give me that money back,” he said, adding that he didn't blame Giuliani, who has not been charged with any crimes in connection with the scheme.
Outside of court, Parnas said that he didn't believe Giuliani would return the money.
“I don’t think he’ll pay him back because, as you can see, he’s gone down the path of no return. He’s just an evil man, unfortunately, and somebody that I’m very, very sad that I had to meet,” he said.
Giuliani, who was working at the time as a personal lawyer for Trump, has said he knew nothing about the crimes of Parnas and others.
Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Giuliani's interactions with Ukrainian figures violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.
Parnas and a business associate, Igor Fruman, attracted attention from reporters after arranging big donations to Republican politicians, including a $325,000 donation to a political action committee supporting Trump.
An October conviction also supported a finding that he made illegal donations in 2018 to promote a new energy company.
During Parnas' sentencing hearing, the judge also heard from others who had lost money with him in failed business deals.
Dianne Pues said the businessman “destroyed my life” when he failed to repay money she and her husband had loaned him to produce a movie called “Anatomy of an Assassin.”
Parnas promised he would become a new person, sometimes turning around in court to looked for victims as he expressed contrition.
“I’d like to apologize to Mr. Gucciardo. Even though I never spent a dollar of his money. I lied to him and used our friendship. Charles, I am sorry,” he said.
