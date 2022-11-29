U.S. OKs $1B arms sale to Qatar
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar in a transaction unveiled during halftime of the key World Cup 2022 match in Doha between Iran and the United States.
The State Department announced it had signed off on Qatar’s purchase of 10 defensive drone systems, 200 interceptors and related equipment just as the second half of the US-Iran game began. Qatar, along with other Gulf Arab states, faces threats from Iranian-backed proxies in the region.
The department said in a statement the sale would “support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.”
It will “improve Qatar’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing electronic and kinetic defeat capabilities against Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Qatar will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and/or services into its armed forces,” the department said.
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town’s water
MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company prosecutors say polluted a rural community’s drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility.
Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock in northeastern Pennsylvania said their aquifer was ruined and Houston-based Coterra Energy failed to make it right. That led to one of the most prominent pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom.
Under a plea deal entered in nearby Susquehanna County Court, Coterra agreed to pay $16.29 million to connect the residents’ homes to a clean source of water and pay their water bills for the next 75 years.
Coterra’s corporate predecessor, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., was charged in June 2020 with 15 criminal counts, most of them felonies, after a grand jury investigation found the company drilled faulty gas wells that leaked flammable methane into residential water supplies in Dimock and surrounding communities.
The grand jury blasted what it called Cabot’s “long-term indifference to the damage it caused to the environment and citizens of Susquehanna County.” Many residents have continued to avoid using their well water, using bottled water, bulk water purchased commercially, and even water drawn from creeks and artesian wells instead.
Coterra pleaded no contest to a charge of prohibition against discharge of industrial wastes under the state’s Clean Streams Law.
