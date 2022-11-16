House holding hearing on crypto
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers plan to investigate the failure of FTX, the large crypto exchange that collapsed last week and filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving investors and customers staring at losses that could total in the billions of dollars.
The House Financial Services Committee said Wednesday that it expects to hear from Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder and former CEO of FTX, who was previously hailed as a hero in the crypto community but now faces potential civil and criminal charges related to FTX’s collapse.
The panel also expects to get testimony from FTX representatives, other crypto exchanges including Binance, Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, and others at a December hearing.
“The fall of FTX has posed tremendous harm to over one million users, many of whom were everyday people who invested their hard-earned savings into the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, only to watch it all disappear within a matter of seconds,” committee chairperson Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said in an emailed statement.
FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, sending shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry, which has seen an enormous amount of volatility this year, including a sharp decline in the price of bitcoin and other digital assets.
But the sheer size of FTX’s collapse highlights the massive market risks inherent in the growing crypto industry. Billions of dollars of wealth may have been destroyed in a few days. The circumstances have prompted investigations by the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission.
“We must get to the bottom of this for FTX’s customers and the American people,” ranking member Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) said. “It’s essential that we hold bad actors accountable so responsible players can harness technology to build a more inclusive financial system.”
Bankman-Fried has testified in Congress before, saying at a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on the risks presented by digital assets in February that crypto firms should address risks to “ensure against substantial or catastrophic losses that could lead to existential threats against their own firm, thereby imperiling the assets of their customers.”
In March, President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing the Treasury Department and other agencies to study the impact of cryptocurrency on financial stability and national security.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during several hearings on the Hill this year that more government regulation is needed to police the proliferation of cryptocurrency, due to risks posed to financial markets.
“Our regulatory frameworks should be designed to support responsible innovation while managing risks – especially those that could disrupt the financial system and economy,” Yellen said in April
Energy Dept. awards $74M
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Energy Department on Wednesday awarded nearly $74 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for 10 projects to advance recycling and reuse of batteries for electric vehicles and other purposes.
The funding will go to academic and commercial applicants in seven states, including four in California. Other grant winners are in Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama.
The University of California-San Diego will receive $10 million to develop and scale-up technology to recycle lithium-ion batteries, while Element Energy in Menlo Park, Calif., will receive $7.9 million for a wind-energy project in west Texas. The company is working with Next Era Energy Resources to pursue commercial-scale technology to boost the second-life battery market for energy storage.
Sales of electric vehicles have skyrocketed in the past two years and are expected to continue rising under the $1 trillion infrastructure law signed last year and the climate-and-health law adopted in August.
“With demand for critical battery minerals, such as lithium and graphite, projected to increase by as much as 4,000% in the coming decades, this latest round of funding supports the recycling and reuse segment of the domestic battery supply chain,’’ the Energy Department said. The projects should help accelerate battery production in America, mitigate battery supply chain disruptions and create good-paying jobs, officials said.
The announcement follows $2.8 billion in grants awarded last month to boost domestic manufacturing of EV batteries in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals.
The announcements support President Joe Biden’s goal for electric vehicles to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030.
20 years for Chinese national
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday handed down a 20-year prison sentence to a Chinese national who was convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from multiple U.S. aviation and aerospace companies, including the theft of proprietary airplane engine fan technology.
Judge Timothy Black in Cincinnati rejected arguments by Xu’s attorneys that a long sentence was too harsh and the just under five years that Xu has served since his arrest was sufficient punishment.
Prosecutors had asked for a 25-year sentence.
“This case sends a clear message: we will hold accountable anyone attempting to steal American trade secrets,” Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said in a statement. A message was left with Xu’s attorneys seeking comment.
The government alleged that beginning in December 2013, Xu recruited experts who worked at aviation companies, including GE Aviation in Cincinnati.
Federal prosecutors described Xu as a deputy division director at the Chinese Ministry of State Security, the country’s intelligence and security agency. In that role, he and others would pay stipends for experts to travel to China under the guise of delivering a university presentation, the government said.
Specifically, Xu was accused by the government of trying to steal technology related to GE Aviation’s composite aircraft engine fan, unduplicated by other companies, to benefit the Chinese government.
Xu, 42, was arrested in Belgium in 2018 after traveling there to meet a GE employee in Europe on business—the government says the employee was not charged—and was later extradited to the United States.
Xu was charged with conspiring and attempting to commit economic espionage and theft of trade secrets and convicted last year of all charges after a two-week trial.
Xu’s punishment must reflect his activity and efforts on behalf of China, prosecutors argued in a Nov. 8 court filing.
“The sentence must promote respect for the rule of law among the countless employees with access to the trade secrets of American businesses, but also among the foreign governments who seek to convert such information,” they wrote.
Xu’s attorneys argued that he was not a spy, that he never asked for trade secrets and that the case involved the legal exchange of trade information.
“We urge the Court to resist the government’s demands to treat Mr. Xu as an example, as a message to an entire nation,” they wrote in a court filing ahead of sentencing. “Like every other criminal defendant, Mr. Xu is entitled to be treated as an individual, not a statistic.”
