Police: 3 critically hurt when NYC taxi jumps curb
(AP) — A taxi cab turning onto a narrow section of Broadway hit a bicyclist, then swerved onto a Manhattan sidewalk and into a group of pedestrians Monday afternoon, critically injuring three people, police said.
The crash spurred onlookers into action, police said, with bystanders rushing to try to lift the taxi off two women pinned by the vehicle.
It happened at 1 p.m. in the city’s Flatiron district, a little more than five blocks south of tourist-packed Herald Square. Police said it appeared to be accidental, but an investigation was underway to determine exactly what happened.
The yellow cab was on West 29th Street, turning south onto Broadway, when the collision with the bicyclist took place, according to NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell.
The cab crossed through a bike lane and continued onto a narrow sidewalk, striking people before coming to rest against the side of a building, trapping the two women.
“As this occurs, a remarkable scene took place,” Chell said. “About 15 to 20 New Yorkers attempted to take this cab off these women.”
A total of six people were taken to the hospital, police said, including the taxi driver. Three of the injuries were not considered critical.
The crash took place outside a bagel shop on the same block as the New York City flagship bakery of Milk Bar, a dessert shop with a national following.
Harlem shooting leaves 1 dead, 8 injured
(AP) — A college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said.
Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along FDR Drive and found several people wounded. Other victims went to hospitals on their own, officials said.
Darius Lee, a 21-year-old senior at Houston Baptist University in Texas, was killed, the university said. The wounded included six other males and two females. and a gun was recovered from the scene, police said.
The New York Daily News reported that the gathering was a cookout organized by Harlem rapper Rich Rhymer, who posted invitations on his Instagram account. He noted that his two prior cookouts had been free of violence and wrote: “LETS GO FOR A 3PEAT.”
Lee was recently named the university’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year. He led the team in scoring and rebounding last season, and finished sixth in the nation in steals per game, earning a second team All-Southland Conference selection.
Houston Baptist Coach Ron Cottrell described Lee as a “remarkable young man” and a “joy to coach.”
“We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news,” Cottrell said in a statement posted on the university’s website. “My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team... As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person.”
