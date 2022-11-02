In our opinion, anti-bullying messages need to begin in the home.

The increased incidence of teen suicide should cause everyone great concern.
Teenagers and young adults have the highest rates of suicide compared to other age groups. Nearly 20% of high school students report thoughts of suicide and 9% have attempted to take their own lives.
Factors associated with an increased risk of adolescent suicide include: psychiatric disorders, family history of depression or suicide, loss of a parent to death or divorce, physical and sexual abuse, lack of a support network and bullying.
The Centers for Disease Control reports bullying to be among the most commonly reported discipline problems in public schools.
It is important for people to understand, bullying is not the only risk factor associated with teen suicide. Often, suicide is the result of an untreated or undertreated mental illness. Bullying is, however, a contributing factor upon which parents and school administrators can have an impact.
Principals, teachers and other administrators tend to bear the brunt of blame when bullying takes place within the walls of the school building. Often, these same administrators’ hands are tied by limits in disciplinary action which can be taken.
New York anti-bullying laws prohibit acts of harassment and bullying that include, but are not limited to, acts based on a person’s actual or perceived race, color, weight, national origin, ethnic group, religion, religious practice, disability, sexual orientation, gender or sex.
New York schools that receive federal funding are required by federal law to address discrimination based on certain personal characteristics.
Teachers can keep a watchful eye on students and are required to address bullying, but ultimately, the best course of action an administrator can take is to involve caregivers of the child who is acting as the bully.
What happens once caregivers are involved can save lives.
None of us are strangers to childhood bullying. Most people have been exposed to bullying in one form or another throughout their lives, whether it be name-calling, stolen lunch money or schoolyard scuffles. No level of bullying is acceptable or should be tolerated.
What most of us adults have not been exposed to, and sadly children all over the world are now dealing with, are disturbingly violent attacks such as the school hallway stabbing which took place at Thomas R. Proctor High School in Utica just this week. A 17-year-old student jumped an 18-year-old student in the hall just before 11 a.m. and stabbed him several times before a teacher quickly intervened.
The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds to the hands.
The Utica City School District had installed metal detectors at the start of the school year which, unfortunately, were not able to detect the weapon used in the attack.
The victim in this case was lucky not to have been injured more severely.
What happens when bullying and violence takes place outside of school where teachers cannot protect their students?
We are horrified by the incidents being reported of children and teens texting peers encouraging them to take their own lives as in the widely publicized 2014 case of Michelle Carter, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after texting her then-18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, encouraging him to end his own life — which he did by inhaling carbon monoxide in his pickup truck.
Conrad struggled with depression and mental health issues. He shared those struggles along with his desire to harm himself with his online girlfriend, who texted him leading up to his death, “You need to just do it Conrad [commit suicide].”
With ease of access to mobile devices increasing, incidents of cyberbullying have become much more frequent. According to the CDC, 15% of high school students report being cyberbullied in the last year.
In our opinion, anti-bullying messages need to begin in the home.
Don’t make excuses for your children. Acts of bullying should not be dismissed as “kids being kids.”
Talk to your kids about bullying. Let your children know bullying is harmful and should not be done.
Make sure your children know they can come to you if they are being bullied. Be their safe place.
If your child expresses feelings of depression or a desire to harm themselves, get them help. Emotional support resources are available at www.nyprojecthope.org
As adults, we have all seen messages to the effect of “if you see something, say something.” Teach your kids this same mantra.
These conversations are not easy ones to have, but they must be had at a young age and repeated often — before it is too late to save another child’s life.
