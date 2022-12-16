The old saying goes that “honesty is the best policy.” It’s an idea that our entire society is built on.
We accept that there are plenty of dishonest people out there. But whether it’s politics, business, religion or anything else, most of us live our lives based on the idea that when we engage with others, we’ll be able to take them at their word. “Why would they lie to me?”
But there have always been and unfortunately always will be those who will look to take advantage of that trust. People have been conning other people at least since the Greeks presented the Trojans with a giant wooden horse.
These days, fraud is prevalent like never before. Who among us hasn’t been the target of a spam phone call or a suspicious email?
In the past few years, however, there have been a number of scams that have involved the theft of tens and even hundreds of millions of dollars and have made international headlines.
The most recent of these incidents was the arrest of former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. The founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after deceiving investors to line his own pockets.
After starting the crypto hedge fund in 2017, Bankman-Fried began illegally moving money from investors to cover expenses and debts and to make lavish purchases. Before his scheme was uncovered and his hedge fund collapsed, Bankman-Fried was considered to be one of the preeminent names in digital currencies, someone who could take them into the mainstream by attracting famous figures like Tom Brady and Bill Clinton to his conferences.
He also presented himself as someone who operated outside the establishment, eschewing business clothes and sporting t-shirts and shorts, fully embracing the “crypto bro” persona that has become all the rage in Silicon Valley and beyond.
Now, Bankman-Fried is the latest in a long line of high-profile scam artists who have lied and tricked their way to the top.
Elizabeth Holmes sought to revolutionize blood testing with her company Theranos. Instead, she misled investors and the government, committed massive fraud, and was recently sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.
Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, posed as a New York socialite for years and defrauded individuals and institutions of nearly $300,000.
Simon Leviev, better known as “The Tinder Swindler,” conned numerous women across Europe to the tune of an estimated $10 million through an elaborate Ponzi scheme.
And of course, there was Bernie Madoff, architect of the biggest Ponzi scheme in history, defrauding thousands of people of tens of billions of dollars over the course of decades.
When you take a closer look, many of these high-profile scammers have a lot in common. Most of them come from privilege, and as such are imbued with the belief that they can get away with certain things that other people can’t. Their schemes usually started out relatively small before they grew out of control. Some of them even began from a place of trying to do good: Holmes sought to make it easier for people to get results of blood tests; Bankman-Fried’s fund was supposedly established to further the idea of “effective altruism.”
The other thing that all of the people mentioned before have in common was that their stories were dramatized in film and television. Holmes was portrayed by Amanda Seyfried in the miniseries “The Dropout”. Julia Garner played Delvey in the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” Leviev’s scheme was the subject of a documentary. And Madoff was played by none other than Robert De Niro in an HBO feature film.
The dramatization of real-life crimes isn’t a novel concept. But the interest in these specific kinds of stories is noteworthy in that it elicits a combination of condemnation and fascination. We want to see these people punished, but at the same time are entranced by them.
It invites the question of who are “good” criminals and who are “bad” criminals. These instances of fraud, while serious, aren’t viewed in the same light as truly egregious crimes like rape or murder. They aren’t victimless crimes, but the victims in question are usually coming from a place of privilege, themselves.
Perhaps our fascination with these con artists is seeing them commit their crimes against people who aren’t us. It allows us to take comfort in the fact that we weren’t the ones who got duped.
If there’s a lesson to be learned from all these scandals, it’s that we need to be more skeptical of people who purport to have the next billion-dollar idea. But that instinct to trust mentioned earlier can’t be so easily subdued. Perhaps it’s inevitable that these con artists will keep coming up with new, more elaborate schemes.
The solution might lie in another old saying: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
