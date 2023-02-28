Anyone who follows the news knows newspapers across the nation have dropped the “Dilbert” comic strip. Readers of our comics page know The Daily Star is among those newspapers.
It was not a decision taken lightly, but it was an easy one to make. Cartoonist Scott Adams, in an online rant last week, spouted a series of inflammatory, racist comments that cannot be ignored.
That is just not acceptable.
In his rant, Adams called Black people a “hate group” and urged white people to stay away from them, using profanity to amplify his point. It was a stunning display of racism and ignorance from a public figure.
Dilbert was a long-running feature in The Daily Star for good reason — it was often funny, usually clever, and was relatable to many who work in an office environment. For those reasons, we’re sorry Adams forced us into this decision.
There are other reasons, too. We regarded Adams as a local, a real success story from our area.
Adams was raised in Windham, a Greene County community just over the line from Delaware and Schoharie counties. He graduated from Hartwick College, here in Oneonta.
But neither his talent nor his local ties excuse his behavior.
Most readers don’t realize Adams and his Dilbert strip have been problematic before. There have been strips, and even an entire story arc, that we — and many other papers — did not run because they crossed the line into discriminatory territory. We substituted old Dilbert strips on those days.
Those strips ignited a debate long ago over whether to continue giving Adams a platform and paying him to perform from it. Until last week’s outrage, we felt the good outweighed the bad and stuck by him, albeit with a wary eye.
We learned of Adams’ comments on Friday, after our weekend comics had already been printed. We learned that our parent company, CNHI, was dropping the strip and that hundreds of other papers across the nation were doing the same.
If CNHI hadn’t made the call, we would have.
On Monday, as we met to choose a replacement, we learned that Andrews McMeel, the syndicate from which we have purchased the strip, was ending its association with Adams.
In a joint statement, Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan said that the company was “severing our relationship” with Adams and condemned his remarks, saying “we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate.”
Those who would cry “cancel culture” can just stop. It’s consequence culture — the lesson that most of us learned as children. Actions have consequences. Businesses such as newspapers, which serve people of all races, creeds and colors, have an obligation to weed out bigots from their ranks.
And Adams has not been censored. Let’s be clear about that. Nobody is violating his First Amendment right to freedom of speech. He will not be jailed for his racist rant. His books will not be sought out and burned. In fact, people who still want to read Dilbert can do so on Adams’ website, at least until he decides otherwise. He’ll make a lot less money, but he brought that on himself.
We respect differences of opinion and entertain many of them on our pages. We will not condone, let alone sponsor, hate speech and discrimination, though. Labeling an entire race of people as a hate group and encouraging members of another race to avoid them is the very definition of hate and discrimination.
It’s a shame that Adams, who created a bona fide pop culture icon, has tarnished his legacy this way. It’s too bad the characters to which his imagination gave birth will never be seen again in the same light. We wonder if he has regrets about that.
As for our comics page, it existed long before Dilbert and goes on after. We have filled that space with “One Big Happy,” by cartoonist Rick Detorie. It’s a strip that is family-oriented, but with a realistic edge. We found it clever and funny. We think it will appeal to a wide range of readers. We hope you’ll like it.
