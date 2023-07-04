We were glad to see a majority of Delaware County supervisors take a stand last week regarding the inflated cost of a homeless shelter in Delhi.
The project is not dead, but new bids will be sought after supervisors balked at the $1.7 million price tag.
A previous shelter — a renovated residential building at 161 Main Street in the village — was destroyed by fire Dec. 29, 2021. The county put $600,000 into a capital project account to fund a new building. It was explained that the figure was what the county thought it would receive from its insurance, but it received only $430,000 from the insurance company.
The board unanimously approved transferring $170,000 from another account, bringing the outlay to $600,000, but drew the line when it was proposed that more than double that amount be added.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, who chairs the board’s Social Services Committee, proposed transferring an additional $670,000 to the capital project. He said some of the costs of the building include paving the parking lot, a fire suppression system, furniture and appliances.
Certainly, those things cost money. And there’s no question that, these days, temporary shelter is needed for those who have fallen on hard times and find themselves without a safe place to live.
But we agree with Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta, who said the $1.7 million price was too high.
Cetta said the average cost of construction should be $400 per square foot, but the cost of the new shelter is $850 per square foot. “We could build the Taj Mahal at that price,” he said.
Hyperbole, sure, but the man has a point. And, if his numbers are correct, everyone in charge of spending taxpayers’ money should ask why.
At a December 2022 meeting of the board, Marshfield said the building would be one story and occupy 2,000 square feet. It would have eight bedrooms, two kitchens and two bathrooms, and would house 10 homeless individuals. He said there would be six single rooms and two double rooms.
He also made the case for the need, saying, “Right now, we’re sending our homeless to motels. This is a much-needed facility.”
We haven’t heard anyone dispute the need, but we have to question that cost for a building not much bigger than a typical ranch house.
Under the county’s weighted voting system, the proposal to spend an additional $670,000 was handily defeated. The dynamics of the vote were interesting, as board Chair and Bovina Supervisor Tina Mole voted yes, while Vice Chair and Delhi Supervisor Mark Tuthill voted no.
There were Republican and Democratic votes on both sides. Three of the supervisors from the county’s “big five” towns — which together could outvote the other 14 — voted no, while the other two voted yes.
Delaware County recently opened a new building in Walton to house its mental health services, among other things. It is in the midst of several projects that, together, will replace and expand its Department of Public Works capacity. Also within the last few years, it acquired a former commercial building on Delhi’s Main Street and moved several county departments into it.
The county’s residents must be wondering how long the binge will go on and where all the money will come from.
Too many of these projects seem to be rubber-stamped without a lot of discussion and certainly without a lot of controversy. While the shelter project is much smaller than the aforementioned Mental Health and Public Works buildings, it’s nice to see some supervisors draw the line somewhere.
