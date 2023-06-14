Imagine heading to your nearest chain coffee shop and ordering a cup of coffee through at the drive-thru.
Well, technically, in this scenario you order a Grande cinnamon dolce latte with oat milk and no whip — a coffee that costs you $6.86.
It is overpriced, and you know that, but you order it anyway because you like it and, heck, its payday.
You hand the employee working the drive-thru window the $7 needed to pay for your coffee.
You are then handed your $6.86 cup of coffee and told, “If you don’t need change, you can pull forward.”
The expectation to tip is so deeply ingrained in our culture, we bet most people would pull forward leaving behind their 14 cents — begrudgingly consenting to the assumed tip.
But not us.
That is right, we would politely say no and wait patiently while the employee hands us our hard-earned dime and four pennies.
There are plenty of great reasons to tip, but we do not believe having the ability to hand a latte out of a window without spilling it is reason enough to assume you can keep our change.
Frankly, we don’t care for the solicitation of tips in any restaurant or fast food setting where table service is not received.
It may not be a popular opinion, but there you have it.
Don’t get us wrong, tipping is important. In many cases, tips can mean the difference between an employee being able to pay their bills or not.
In a restaurant setting, your servers are likely making less than minimum wage and therefore depend on tips to support themselves and their families. So, they work hard and provide good service and you, and we, tip as appropriate.
Tips were never meant to be a straight 20% tax added to your meal, but that is what our society has turned the practice into.
If you go out to eat and the glasses are dirty, the food is cold, the server is cross and you waited an hour-and-a-half to get your meal, do you still tip 20%? We say no.
We want to be clear, though. The practice of tipping itself is not what has us annoyed. We should tip, and do, when a tip is warranted.
No, we are bothered by the Moe's restaurants of the world that herd patrons through an assembly line like cattle to then, after providing no service other than scooping ingredients onto a tortilla, loudly ask if we would like to tip — making us social pariahs for saying no.
We are bothered by Panera Bread; an organization that charges $20 for a half sandwich, cup of soup and iced tea and then has the audacity to put a tip jar in the drive through window.
And then there is Starbucks. The chain coffee shop whose employee assumes customers paying in cash for a $6.86 cup of coffee don’t need or want their change back. As if simply being able to purchase that cup of coffee somehow means we are willing to give away the change that is rightfully ours.
Fourteen cents isn’t a lot, but we would rather give it to those waiting and bussing tables. They are the ones who need it and they are the ones who deserve it.
To drive-thru’ restaurants and those not providing table service: Stop asking for drive thru and carry-out customers to tip you. Stop assuming cash payment means you get to keep the change. Stop publicly shaming people by asking them if they want to leave a tip when you haven’t earned one.
Starbucks, feel free to keep these two cents — you’ve certainly earned them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.