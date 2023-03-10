Being able to drive from point A to point B is something that most of us probably take for granted. Whether it’s driving to work, to the grocery store, or picking the kids up from school, we count on being able to safely navigate our way on the streets of our hometowns.
But all it takes is a run-in with a random pothole to remind us of how important it is for roads to be properly maintained. It’s an issue that deserves attention even if it’s one that doesn’t immediately spring to mind.
In comparison to the rest of the United States, New York hasn’t exactly distinguished itself when it comes to the state of its roadways. A report from last July from the American Society of Civil Engineers gave New York’s infrastructure a cumulative grade of “C”. That was actually a slight improvement from the “C-” the group issued in a similar report card in 2015.
A key factor in the infrastructure grade was the fact that nearly half the state’s roads and 10% of its bridges were judged to be in either fair or poor condition.
Local public transit authorities have been sounding the alarm that more needs to be done to address the shortcomings. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a five-year, $32.8 billion transportation plan that includes $1.2 billion to be distributed to local highway departments. But officials say that sum is not enough. Upstate transit agencies face a funding gap of $1.4 billion over the next five years that includes $700 million needed for zero emission vehicles and facilities.
The problem is that the price of the materials needed to improve the roads has skyrocketed. In just the last two years, the price of steel used in New York projects increased 115%, while fuel costs jumped 256% and asphalt by 77.5%. As a result, funding is at its lowest levels since 2015 due to the drastically increased costs.
As all these exorbitant figures get thrown around, it’s important to stop for a minute and consider just how roads are paid for and who pays for them.
A report from the Urban Institute said that in 2020, three-quarters of highway and road funding came from state and local governments, with the other quarter coming from federal transfers. Those numbers will be changing in the future, though, due to the Federal Infrastructure Bill passed in 2021 that will invest $110 billion in extra funding for five years. The bill aims to both improve the safety of American roads and make them more environmentally friendly.
The New York State Dedicated Highway and Trust Fund is made possible by fees such as the gas tax you pay every time you fill up your tank, vehicle registration fees, and more. Unfortunately, the fund isn’t always dedicated to the things it’s supposed to be.
According to a February 2022 report from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, very little of the fund actually goes to the repair of highways and bridges. Much of that money instead goes to places such as the Department of Transportation and the DMV and to pay off borrowing. All told, just over 17% of this fund goes toward the infrastructure it’s supposed to be improving.
Leaving aside each person’s individual expenditures for their driving, the average U.S. household spends more than $1,000 per year in taxes and other driving-related costs.
There are solutions to both make our roads better and ease the financial burden of those who drive on them. Transportation agencies can place more of a focus on maintenance and repair projects rather than only worrying about things such as new highways. There can also be a more commonsense pricing system for transportation; taxes on drivers can be used to cover some of the costs imposed by them while also improving overall efficiency.
Perhaps most importantly, those in charge can recognize that all Americans, drivers and non-drivers alike, bear the cost of our roads.
The state of infrastructure in New York state and beyond might not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering the most pressing issues of the day. But it’s arguably one that affects all of us trying to get from point A to point B day after day.
