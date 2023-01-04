Ever since the outcome of the 2020 election was challenged by our former president, it seems that some new trends have been set in our political world.
Prior to Donald Trump, no modern presidential candidate had refused to concede. A graceful admittance of loss, along with a peaceful and respectful transition of power are part of the foundation of our democracy. There have, of course, been a handful of other political candidates throughout our country’s history that have had their issues with the outcome of certain elections. However it seems that Trump set the stage back in 2020, influencing some modern politicians to question the legitimacy of the democratic system that they help run.
Voter fraud and rigged elections have been buzz words the past few years, with politicians all over the country demanding recounts and stirring up conspiracies following losing an election. One recent example is Tina Peters, who ran for secretary of state in Colorado. After losing by 14 points and then paying a quarter of a million dollars for a recount, she is now facing multiple felony charges relating to election security. She claimed there was “cheating,” something that never seemed to have been a big issue until the 2020 presidential election.
Behaviors like those are probably not the best things to see in someone who is running for or at one point held a position of power in our government, especially if they end in potential criminal charges. Whether you take it as legitimate issue of corruption in politics or just some extra-passionate candidates, it’d be difficult to argue that Donald Trump had no influence on this behavior.
The Trump influence seems to be prominently affecting some Republicans especially. The struggle to elect a house speaker and the “red wave” that never materialized are some recent reminders of the hold that Trump still has on a large percentage of Republican voters and politicians. It’s almost as if the party is splitting. Going forward it will be interesting to see how this plays out, especially considering Trump’s announced White House run in 2024.
It comes down to the die-hard Trump supporters versus the rest of the Republican party. The problem is, the die-hards often see no issue with behavior such as politicians refusing to concede or challenging election security. In fact, the people who still support the former president after his actions during and after the election are fuel that keeps this immature behavior alive (and in some aspects even successful) in today’s politics.
The Trump influence has proved in some ways that a big part of finding success in politics is standing out. It gains attention, at the very least. But when it comes down to outright disrespecting our democracy and the government that these politicians are representing, it is a bit concerning. If this behavior is normalized, the extremes will only become more extreme, and attacks on our democracy will become more frequent.
As the Republican party attempts to find ways to move forward after the messy ending of the Trump administration, we hope that it can reestablish itself. Rather than inheriting the extreme and dangerous qualities that made Trump stand out, it’s time to recognize why those behaviors were damaging and condemn them.
For the strongest democracy, we should never have our leaders pit themselves against the system we use to elect them. Both voters and the leaders themselves will become untrustworthy and confused. While the Trump administration may have had it’s moments of success, the influence it’s failures have had on modern politics has the potential to be very destructive if it continues on its current course.
