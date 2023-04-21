We talk a lot about democracy in our editorials. As journalists, upholding democracy is our job, but more importantly our passion. We believe that any good, reliable journalist reports with the intention of providing hard and true information to the public, in support of a fair and honest democracy.
The recent lawsuit between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems has been a test of those values. Dominion, the company that provides electronic voting machines all across the country, sued Fox for defamation based on the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election.
Fox gave extensive coverage to lawyers associated with the Donald Trump campaign, and put a spotlight on their false claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Certain news anchors ran with that narrative and adopted it into their own agendas. This week, Fox agreed to pay $787 million as settlement.
Specifically, Fox said in a statement that the company “acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.” The agreement came as a bit of a surprise. Fox is one of the biggest news services in our country, and pushing false information to the forefront of its audience is inexcusable. Fox seems to be aware that it spreads misinformation, and especially considering the falsehoods related to the presidential election in our country, it is an issue for democracy for many reasons.
First, supporting the claims from the get-go, without evidence, damaged Fox’s reputation, as it took a drastically biased approach to covering news, while apparently knowing the information was false.
The biggest problem we see — and Fox apparently acknowledges — is that, quite frankly, there is no evidence to support the election was rigged or stolen. Joe Biden received legitimate votes, and claiming anything otherwise did damage to not only Dominion’s reputation, but the reputation of America’s election system.
People who use Fox as their main source of news likely believed the claims, and many still support that narrative. In turn, their trust in democracy was damaged. Who’s to say how this warped view adopted by so many voters will affect elections in the coming years?
Such extensive coverage of extreme claims could even be defined as propaganda. If we allow such a powerful organization to get away with pushing election propaganda, it seems our country is moving backwards.
The settlement of $787 million is surely a lot of money, but for a company with as many resources as Fox, it is a slap on the wrist. We need to hold those responsible for attacks on our democracy accountable.
It is unlikely that we see a bigger apology from Fox, specifically from the news anchors and journalists who had a direct impact on the viewers. Those viewers will continue to listen to those reporters and will likely never come to understand the real truth, the truth that the news company itself has even come to terms with.
If anything, let Fox’s capitulation serve as a reminder as to what makes good journalism. We should look to sources that provide us with truth, so we can then, in turn, establish our own views and beliefs. Journalism should never be a place for pushing personal beliefs and political agendas.
Trust the democratic system that built the country we know today. It works, it’s trustworthy, and as long as we keep our democracy alive and well, it always will be. We’re all free to believe what we choose, but be wary of beliefs that are funneled through falsehoods and propaganda. It is an unfortunate thing, but these things are making a comeback in our society.
