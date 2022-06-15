With the economy skidding and easy money evaporating as inflation and rising interest rates take a bite, the cryptocurrency boom of 2021 has gone bust, with numerous blockchain-based projects collapsing and pulling the rug out from under those who fell for them.
Unlike with most financial scams, it’s difficult to muster much sympathy for those who sunk money into such obvious get-rich quick schemes. Exhibit A: Web security company PeckShield reported this week that the developers of the Elon Musk-themed “Baby Elon” cryptocurrency shut down their project and pocketed their investors’ $179,000, then spent it on different cryptocurrencies. This is not, of course, to be confused with the “Baby Musk” cryptocurrency, whose developers scammed different investors out of $2 million in February before abruptly shuttering that project.
But some of the recent collapses have been larger in scale and more troubling. The so-called “stablecoin” Terra and its sister Luna, purportedly designed to avoid the notorious volatility of other cryptocurrencies, collapsed in May, wiping out $40 billion of investors’ money and triggering a broader crypto crash that wiped out $200 billion. Crypto lender Celsius followed this week, announcing it was suspending customer withdrawals amid “extreme market conditions.” The Celsius coin plunged 70% within an hour. Meanwhile, crypto exchange Coinbase announced it laid off 1,100 staffers. They were terminated via their private emails after being locked out of Coinbase’s systems; CEO Brian Armstrong, seemingly fearful of whistleblowers, said the move was harsh but necessary “to ensure not even a single person made a rash decision that harmed the business or themselves.”
Despite being touted by elected officials who should know better, such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., cryptocurrencies have shown in their “mainstream” breakthrough over the past year that they are not a reliable medium of exchange or store of value — the traditional definition of currencies. Nor are they a hedge against inflation; Newsweek noted recently that a person who invested $1,000 in bitcoin after hearing Matt Damon’s ad pitch for crypto.com during the Super Bowl would now be down to just $369; after peaking at $67,000 in November 2021, bitcoin was trading around $20,000 at press time.
Evidence is mounting that these “tokens” based on blockchains — a wasteful, energy guzzling 13-year-old technology dismissed long ago by serious businesses — are useful only for money laundering, tax evasion and pyramid schemes. Many in Washington, in particular Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, have warned the sector needs more rigorous oversight to avoid the sort of systemic risks we saw during the 2008 recession. But there’s always someone on Capitol Hill willing to defend the indefensible. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has emerged as a “champion of bitcoin,” as she was described when introduced at the Bitcoin Miami conference this spring.
Lummis recently introduced a bill that is designed to protect those who’ve profited off this fraud — and who’ve spent $100 million on lobbying since 2018, according to ABC News. Instead of treating cryptocurrencies as securities or as commodities, the bill would create a new class of “ancillary assets” under less stringent oversight. It would create new tax exemptions for crypto transactions and scale back the definition of “crypto broker” for the purposes of tax reporting. Instead of being regulated by the SEC, the smaller and less aggressive Commodity Futures Trading Commission would monitor crypto. The bill even calls for the CFTC to study whether the crypto industry could simply regulate itself.
It’s the sort of thing one might expect from an unapologetic shill such as Lummis. But disappointingly, she found a bipartisan co-sponsor for this wretched bill in Gillibrand, who said earlier this year: “This is one of the greatest growing industries that New York definitely wants to have a part of.” Weeks after she said that, the Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul banned crypto “mining,” freeing up energy and resources for enterprises that aren’t utter nonsense.
Gillibrand was wrong about this industry from the start, her timing couldn’t have been worse, and her idea of building New York’s economy around the crypto industry would put the state on a shady path to a dismal future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.