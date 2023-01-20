The Daily Star published a story last week about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to tackle a shortage of volunteer firefighters in New York. According to reports mentioned in the story, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state has decreased 32% over the past 25 years or so. We agree with the governor that this drop in volunteers is a significant problem, and we’re glad to see it on her radar.
It should not take much conversation to agree that having a well-trained and well-populated fire department is crucial for a safe community. Throughout our Upstate/Central New York region, across many small towns and cities, most fire departments are manned by volunteers. In fact, between 80 and 90% of calls in the state are received by volunteers. People, out of the kindness of their hearts and love for their communities, volunteer to train as firefighters, and jump to the rescue whenever they have time available. As members of the community, we’re thankful for anyone who makes the decision to do that. They’re saving lives. Our communities continue to rely on their efforts.
However, as the governor highlighted, fewer people are feeling inclined to commit to that service. Why is that? Officials are saying it is because of “economic changes and social model shifts.” Over the past couple of decades, it has become far more common to have both household members working full-time. With more people at work, there seems to be less time availability to volunteer and train as firefighters. We’re no strangers to long days at the office, so we can see how the idea of committing to long hours of training and physical service may sound unappealing at the end of the day. As the governor is suggesting, it may take a bit more than the kindness of their hearts to get people trained and serving.
Hochul is considering some kind of financial compensation for volunteers. While nothing is set in stone just yet, perhaps a stipend is in order. If it helps to motivate people and fill our fire stations, why not? Especially over the last few years, finances have been tight for many Americans. Hochul has suggested using a state fund for “modest compensation” for volunteers, and out of anything someone could choose to do in their valuable free time, joining the fire department is something that could certainly deserve that.
Another idea the governor has proposed is having volunteers receive a stipend after completing the many hours of training required to become a firefighter. Given that most of these training programs require a fee to take, having a bonus sum of money to look forward to may help some New Yorkers further justify spending a few hundred bucks to become certified.
This issue continues to become more important each year. The number of fire-related calls has increased nearly 30% as the number of those available to answer them continues to drop. The calls are also becoming even more complex, according to officials, making proper training even more important. We’ll take this moment as an opportunity to encourage those who have been considering taking the training to do so. For those who enjoy a challenge and want to dedicate some time to helping and protecting others, your state and community could greatly benefit from you.
Clearly, whether there is a sum of money involved or not, volunteering as a firefighter takes a good, caring citizen. Here in our area of New York, we know many people are passionate about protecting their closely-knit communities. Whatever it takes, we hope that we can all work together with the governor to come up with a plan that benefits all of us, and eases some of the pressure on our fire departments.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities and to find departments near you, visit fireinyou.org and select your county.
