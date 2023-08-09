The final weekend of July was a bloodbath.
The U.S. saw 9 mass shootings over that weekend, leaving five dead and 56 injured.
Of the 56 injured, five were attending a community outreach meeting in Seattle on combating poverty and gun violence. Four were wounded as violence broke out during a game of dominoes in Ft. Lauderdale.
Imagine being shot during a game of dominoes.
Some of you may just be hearing about all of this now.
The truth is, where we as a society should have been shocked and outraged by such a violent weekend. We were instead silent.
We moved on with our lives without batting an eye.
In the 24 years since the massacre at Columbine High School, we have grown so accustomed to mass killings we are now numb to the violence.
What does that say about us as a culture?
The silence following the single-weekend mass shootings points to an overall lack of compassion toward one another.
The absence of outrage shouldn’t be surprising to us. This country is filled to the brim with hate.
We hate each other for the color of our skin, our gender and our gender identity. We hate each other for having varying political views and for the God we choose to worship, or not.
If you are a man who loves another man in this country, people will hate you for it. They will hate you for no other reason than for the way you love. Think about the logic behind that kind of hatred.
That says everything about who we are as a culture.
A series of reports released by The Southern Poverty Law Center paints a clear portrait of how hateful we really are.
According to their annual Year in Hate and Extremism reports, the number of active hate groups in the U.S grew by 30% from 2019-2022.
Of the 1,225 hate and anti-government groups tracked in 2022, 63 were Anti-LGBTQ+, 19 were Christian Identity and Radical Traditional Catholicism hate groups, 109 were White Nationalists and 121 are classified as “General Hate.”
There is no doubt some crossover between organized religion and the 63 Anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups. A shining example of that crossover comes to us from Kansas.
Only in this malevolent society can a hate group like Westboro Baptist Church which waves signs which read, “God Hates You” have followers, but they do. They have many followers.
In April, their followers took a trip to the Nebraska state capital to express their revulsion toward the LGBTQ+ community armed with the messages “God is your enemy” and “God’s word endureth forever.”
To the religious hate groups across the country, we would remind you that God’s teachings are those of love.
Corinthians 16:14: Do everything in love.
Proverbs 10:12: Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs.
Kudos to the estimated 100 Nebraska counter-protestors who rather than spouting poison, bore messages of love and acceptance. Their messages of “Love your Neighbor” and “All love deserves equal rights” are far better for the planet than those of the WBC.
Religious extremists though, make up just a small percentage of active hate groups in the U.S. Far and away, the highest number of active hate groups falls into the antigovernment classification.
According to The Southern Poverty Law Center, the bulk of the 702 active antigovernment groups are part of the antidemocratic hard-right movement which believes the federal government is tyrannical. Members believe in government conspiracies. They believe the 2020 election was stolen. They believe the government is comprised of leftist elites seeking “New World Order.”
Antigovernment groups were responsible for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Disdain floods our streets when they should be flooded with kindness, love and compassion and that is why when five people were killed and 56 were injured as a result of gun violence, no one cared.
We don’t know how to put an end to the hatred destroying our country. But we can choose not to add to it.
And so can you.
