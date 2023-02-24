It’s been four months since Elon Musk took over as the CEO of Twitter. For those who use the service, or for anyone who follows the dealings of one of the richest men in the world, it must seem like four years given all that’s transpired.
Twitter was rife with flaws long before Musk took the reins. But it’s become clear that his stewardship is causing more harm than good.
Like Facebook, Twitter allows for connections on the type of scale that would have been unthinkable even 20 years ago. But where Facebook connects people, Twitter connects ideas and topics.
There are currently more than 550 million Twitter users, with at least 95 million of those based in the United States. Since its creation in 2006, Twitter has fundamentally changed how people consume information and how they interact with one another. That might seem like an exaggeration for a service that, statistically speaking, the majority of people don’t use. But turn on any newscast today and you’re almost certain to see at least one story centered around a tweet sent by a politician, celebrity, sports figure or major company. As a free service that’s easy to use and available to anyone with an internet connection, it has in many ways come to shape the early part of the 21st century.
While the bones of how Twitter works have remained the same since Musk’s arrival last October, the enigmatic billionaire has made several notable changes.
Foremost among those was the implementation of paid verification. In order to be “verified” on Twitter (represented by a blue checkmark next to your profile), users are required to pay $8 per month — though that figure is $11 for iOS users due to Musk’s refusal to pay for Apple’s in-app purchase tax himself. It’s become quickly obvious that this is an extremely flawed plan, offering plenty of value for Twitter but little for users, many of whom only tweet occasionally.
Another big change that Musk made was the reinstatement of tens of thousands of accounts that had previously been banned from the site — including, most notably, that of former President Donald Trump. The accounts had been banned for a variety of reasons, but a common denominator was that many of them had violated the site’s old rules and regulations when it came to misinformation.
Allowing those accounts to be reinstated would be bad enough on its own, but according to the company’s own online rules, beginning last November, Twitter is no longer enforcing its COVID-19 misleading information policy. The spread of misinformation related to COVID-19 exacerbated an already historically devastating global pandemic; that the new figurehead of one of the most prevalent sources of information in the world would allow such a thing to happen even in the aftermath of said pandemic is reprehensible.
Just as reprehensible is the noted rise in hate speech since Musk’s arrival at Twitter. A recent report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate showed that the use of the n-word under Musk is triple the average of the previous year while the use of slurs against gay men and trans persons are up roughly 60% each.
The double-sided coin of all social media platforms, not just Twitter, is that they give a voice to everybody. It just so happens that the most extreme voices are usually the loudest. The fact that Musk has done nothing to address that problem — and in many ways has allowed it to worsen — has only amplified those voices.
Something as big and unwieldy as Twitter was never going to be perfect. But there are obvious benefits to the service. People are able to consume news and information faster than ever. Beyond that, it has become a place where communities are formed to celebrate common passions, such as favorite sports teams, TV shows and artists.
The problem is that the service is currently being run by a man who recently fired an employee because that employee told him that the number of views of his tweets is declining because people are less interested in him; a man who has focused mass layoffs on employees whose jobs focused on handling misinformation, hate speech and harassment; a man who has developed a cult of personality that has provided him with an ego to match his personal wealth.
Elon Musk is damaging the things that make Twitter invaluable and exacerbating everything that makes it a blight on modern society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.