There has been a lot of talk in Oneonta about the importance of bringing in newcomers and holding on to our SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College graduates — and there should be. After all, this is a college town.
Without the influx of students we see each fall, our local economy would crumble. It might anyway if we can’t figure out a way to make those students stick around post-graduation.
It is refreshing to finally see some action in that regard.
Hartwick College President Darren Reisberg and SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle signed the One-Hart nursing collaboration agreement Wednesday, Aug. 16, at a signing ceremony in the Clark Nursing Simulation Laboratory in Hartwick’s Smith Hall.
The agreement goes into effect Sept. 1.
One-Hart provides a formalized pathway for SUNY Oneonta pre-nursing students to transfer into Hartwick’s Bachelor of Science in nursing program after completing their first two years at SUNY Oneonta.
The program also utilizes Hartwick’s longstanding relationship with Bassett Healthcare Network by offering One-Hart students in their final semester the opportunity to interview for a registered nurse position within Bassett, creating a school-to-workforce pipeline that would keep graduates local.
The program is exactly what our community needs. Bravo.
We would like to offer a tip of the hat to Reisberg and Cardelle for putting aside any competition which might naturally occur between SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College to do what is best for our community.
They have shown an exceptional willingness to collaborate and we are happy to see it.
The need to keep young people in our community, while great, pales in comparison to the need to keep nurses in our community. One-Hart addresses both needs simultaneously.
Recent reports published by the American Hospital Association estimate 610,388 nurses intend to leave the profession by 2027 — in addition to the more than 100,000 registered nurses the organization says left the workforce over the last two years.
The mass exodus of nurses has led to a nationwide shortage.
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing points to several factors which have sent the health care community scrambling to find nurses. Factors contributing to the nationwide nursing shortage include: aging baby boomers who increase (and will continue to increase) the need for geriatric care; inadequate pay; an aging workforce which could result in a wave of nurses reaching retirement age over the next 15 years; and high levels of burnout.
In March of last year, the American Nurses Foundation released a COVID-19 impact assessment shining a light on the burnout crisis. At the time of the survey, 52% of nurses surveyed said they intended to leave or were considering leaving their positions. The most common complaints held by the nurses surveyed were alarming — 36% of nurses said the inability to deliver quality care was the reason for leaving (or planning to leave) their positions. Fifty-one percent reported the job itself negatively impacted their health and well-being.
A healthy community relies greatly on its nurses and their ability to provide quality care to patients. We need them.
The school-to-workforce pipeline offers a clear path to local employment the industry and our community needs — but we hope the focus on nurses won’t end there.
The nursing shortage exists for a reason. Nurses need to be taken care of. They need to be paid appropriately and they need be supported and appreciated by their employers and their patients.
Let’s not forget the truth which three years ago everyone in the country knew to be true: Nurses are essential.
Let’s treat them that way.
