The cost of living in New York State is among the highest in the nation — as its minimum wage is currently at $13.20 per hour for residents outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.
New York has been steadily phasing in a statewide minimum wage of $15 per hour since 2016.
Effective Dec. 31 of this year, the state minimum wage will increase to $14.20 per hour. This is the most significant annual increase since the march toward $15 began.
We believe a $15 minimum wage, which is significantly higher than the laughable $7.25 federal minimum wage, is reasonable for our region.
What we do not consider to be reasonable are Senate bill S3062C and Assembly bill A7503B which aim to raise the minimum wage incrementally over the next four years on three separate tiers — New York City, downstate (Long Island and Westchester) and upstate until 2026, at which point minimum wage would be adjusted to inflation annually. The proposed legislation would increase minimum wage to more than $20 per hour.
Ashley Ranslow, New York state director at National Federation of Independent Business, which opposes the bill, says “this is a time when small businesses are dealing with 40-year high inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages, high gas prices, rising utility rates, and increases in unemployment insurance taxes.” She goes on to say, “For many small business owners, this would be a nail in the coffin.”
We agree. Passage of these bills would be disastrous for small businesses in our community.
Though they may not choose to do so without a state mandate, larger companies such as Amazon and Walmart can afford to pay their employees $20 per hour. However, the neighborhood deli down the block cannot.
For smaller mom-and-pop shops, a significant increase to minimum wage means hiring fewer employees, cutting hours, going out of business or moving fewer than 75 miles away to Pennsylvania where the minimum wage is still $7.25.
We recognize the importance of business owners paying their hard-working employees a decent living wage — one that would allow them to comfortably provide for their families. But, we also recognize the importance of the success of small business in supporting a healthy economy and enhancing the quality of life for local residents.
If large corporations are the only companies who are able to afford to pay their employees, then larger corporations are all we will have left.
Democratic Sen. Jessica Ramos of Queens is a staunch supporter of the proposed wage hike. According to her, “If you are owning a business where you cannot afford to pay your workers a living wage, then you do not have a viable business.” Ramos says, “Then you should do the work yourself.”
Small business owners are already doing the work themselves. They are line cooks, accountants, receptionists, landscapers, servers and more. They need help — and they need to be able to afford that help and they need a legislature that supports them and their employees alike. What use is a $20 minimum wage if potential employees have nowhere to apply?
Further, if 16-year-olds are making $20 per hour to wash dishes, higher level positions are going to have to pay significantly more to attract qualified applicants.
If New York does pass this legislation, it won’t be alone in significantly raising minimum wage. At the beginning of 2023, Seattle will raise its minimum wage to $18 per hour and Denver will raise the minimum wage to $17 per hour.
In June, when Gov. Kathy Hochul was asked if she would be open to raising the minimum wage, she replied, saying, “Overall, we don’t want to have any harder hit on the businesses — especially the small businesses — that are struggling.” She added, “But, it’s something I’m willing to have a conversation about.”
A spokesperson for the governor issued an updated statement on last month saying, “Governor Hochul worked with the legislature to make historic, one-of-a-kind investments — for wage increases, bonuses for essential workers, and other initiatives — to support New York workers during a national affordability crisis. The Governor remains committed to helping workers meet the rising cost of living and will review the legislation if it passes in both houses of the legislature.”
In the spirit of preserving what remains of small town main streets throughout New York, we hope, when the next legislative session begins in January of 2023, that the long term effects of such a wage increase will be carefully considered.
