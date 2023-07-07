The Supreme Court of the United States is held up as the definitive symbol of justice in the land.
Nine of the most renowned legal figures in the country are responsible for decisions whose ripple effects stretch through the decades. They are men and women one would think would inspire devotion and admiration in the hearts of their fellow citizens.
But that’s far from the case today. In light of recent rulings and controversies surrounding the Supreme Court, Americans seem to have less faith in its respectability and even its legitimacy than ever before.
In a series of decisions made at the end of June, the court gutted affirmative action in college admissions, struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program and sided with a Christian web designer who refused to create sites for same-sex weddings in a blow to LGBTQ+ rights.
That trio of controversial decisions came almost exactly a year after the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, a stunning reversal of almost 50 years of precedent in the constitutional right to abortions.
These rulings mark an undeniable sea change in recent years as a court that features six conservative justices continues to shift to the right while throwing into question some of the foundational tenets of the court itself.
One of these beliefs that is quickly becoming old-fashioned is the idea that the court should not dictate legislation.
With these recent decisions, many of which have favored the conservative majority of the bench, the justices of the Supreme Court are imposing their vision on the country by essentially rewriting certain laws. This is done in order to give the green light to policies that would never receive approval in Congress.
This line of behavior has effectively silenced the voices of the average citizen when it comes to monumental issues such as voting rights, abortion, student debt, climate change and gun control.
As a result, the average citizen has less faith in the highest court in the land than in any time in recent history. A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that just 30% of registered voters approved of the Supreme Court with 59% disapproving, the lowest approval rating for the court since this particular polling began almost 20 years ago.
The justices themselves have drawn just as much criticism as the decisions they’ve presided over thanks to some highly-publicized controversies.
Earlier this year, a ProPublica report found that Clarence Thomas had taken numerous luxury trips over the years that were funded by Dallas businessman Harlan Crow that were not disclosed under federal law.
Just months later, Samuel Alito faced similar criticism for not disclosing a 2008 fishing trip paid for in part by billionaire hedge fund owner and Republican donor Paul Singer.
Controversies such as these have led some to question the very nature of the court.
While Supreme Court justices are supposed to be neutral public servants who merely interpret the law, it’s become abundantly clear that they can only gain their position through a process that is explicitly partisan in nature with their votes almost always aligning with the views of the people who appoint them.
The fact that these justices serve lifetime terms only heightens the feeling of powerlessness in voters when they realize there’s nothing they can do to bring about meaningful change to the judicial system.
Substantial changes have been proposed and there are some that are gaining traction in certain circles. These include expanding the court, requiring a seven-justice majority on decisions and opening up the court’s inner workings to greater transparency. It’s unclear, though, how likely any of these proposals are to actually happen.
What’s indisputable is the fact that the Supreme Court has earned every ounce of criticism that’s come its way in recent times. And until meaningful changes are enacted, it falls on the average citizen to shine a light on the dealings of the highest court in the land.
More than perhaps anybody else, the nine individuals who sit on its bench must be subjected to the highest of standards.
