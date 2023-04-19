Last weekend, New Yorkers receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits saw changes go into effect which will encourage healthier buying choices while supporting local agriculture, and we are glad they did.
The FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative, which began April 15, will now provide eligible New Yorkers with a $2 check for every $2 spent at participating farmers’ markets as part of the SNAP program, up from $2 for every $5 spent.
The initiative is part of the FreshConnect Checks Program, which is administered by New York’s Department of Agriculture and Markets. It “helps expand access to fresh food in underserved communities, improve the diet of individuals in those communities and to foster economic development by supporting local farmers,” a press release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said.
With the average cost of food in the United States up 8.5% from a year ago, the health implications of this initiative cannot be understated.
We believe healthy families create healthy communities and that starts with what we put in our bodies.
As we all know, healthier options are generally more expensive.
The dollar-for-dollar match puts extra money in the form of FreshConnect checks into the pockets of those who need it the most. The checks can then be used to purchase dairy products, produce, meats, fish, eggs and more.
The additional benefits will go a long way in improving the health of those who live in the USDA reported 1.6 million households in New York state that are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
In a 2016 report issued by the USDA which stirred up some controversy, data showed 10% of the SNAP dollars spent on food was spent on “sweetened beverages,” a category which includes soft drinks, fruit juices, sweetened teas and energy drinks. This was, at that time, 3 times the amount SNAP households spent on milk. Proponents of purchasing restrictions have been campaigning for a ban on the purchase of soda for SNAP recipients ever since — as if that alone will solve the obesity epidemic in our country.
Unhealthy buying decisions are not unique to SNAP households. Non-SNAP households are guilty as well. Our entire country is. It is through education and support that the health of those in need will be positively impacted and this initiative provides a constructive way to do that.
New York’s approach of providing an incentive for healthy purchases is the right one. It is far more beneficial to SNAP recipients (and far less hypocritical) than Florida representative Ralph Massula’s approach, which aims to prevent those without money from purchasing soft drinks while allowing those with money to do as they please by sponsoring legislation prohibiting SNAP users from buying soda and other sugary drinks.
This initiative does more than improve community health, though. It strengthens an agricultural community that has for years been struggling due to the rising cost of operation.
The Farm Bureau reports an outrageous 60% increase in the cost of fertilizer from 2021 to 2022. For the smaller farms in our community, increases like these are unsustainable without the support of consumers and government officials.
This initiative helps provide that support by encouraging SNAP beneficiaries to patronize their local farmers’ markets and put money directly into the farmers’ pockets.
Any farmer or vendor who sells a SNAP-eligible food item at any farmers’ market, farm stand or mobile market operating in New York may accept a FreshConnect Check and now take part in the Fresh2You initiative.
These changes to the SNAP program provide struggling members of our community with a win on multiple levels and they have our full support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.