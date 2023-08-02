Retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch says the U.S. government has unidentified flying objects in its possession and that it has been working to reverse engineer these crafts for decades. He also alleges the U.S. has been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.
What evidence does he have, you ask? Well, none. That is, his claims are all hearsay and he can produce no actual evidence. Nor can the “witnesses” he claims to have interviewed.
Given all we know about social media, we aren’t surprised in the least that conspiracy theorists, undeterred by a lack of evidence, have flocked to the internet to proclaim, “The government finally admits aliens exist!”
Come on, guys.
We encourage our readers to, before hitting social media and adding to the bounty of misinformation, take a look at the facts for yourself.
At no point during a Congressional hearing last week did the government confirm aliens have visited earth.
Grusch, himself, made those allegations based on third party reports while under oath. Maybe he was honest and he was told those things, but he didn’t see them for himself.
Even if Grusch’s allegations were said under oath, should we take as gospel second and even third-hand accounts of alien encounters from a man who has admitted to never seeing a single UFO himself? Probably not.
We have all played the telephone game and know all too well how a story can be embellished or changed altogether as it passes from person to person.
The two former military officials accompanying Grusch stated they, themselves, had seen UFO’s, now referred to as UAP’s (unidentified aerial phenomena) and we believe it is possible they have. But, we don’t believe their allegations amount to any sort of conspiracy or cover-up.
The U.S. government admits it is actively looking into hundreds of sightings and acknowledges a small percentage defy any explanation. Those things remain unidentified.
Acknowledging the existence of objects, which could not be identified from fuzzy or distorted video, is not the same as acknowledging aliens have visited Earth. If they had, we imagine it would be pretty hard for them to hide from the thousands and thousands of satellites orbiting earth at this very moment.
Let us be clear: we aren’t necessarily denying the existence of alien life. Life could quite possibly exist on another planet or could have existed at some point.
The scientific community does not deny that possibility and neither do we.
We simply implore those with social media accounts to employ logic before adding to UFO and conspiracy mania.
Mathematically, it is unlikely that of all the planets in the more than two trillion galaxies NASA estimates exist, ours is the only one special enough to produce life.
It seems most Americans would agree.
But, that doesn’t mean little green men are setting the GPS on their Tic Tac-shaped spacecraft to the southern coast of California as some would have you believe.
According to a 2021 Gallup poll, 40% of all Americans believe some of the unidentified objects sighted in U.S. aerospace have been alien spacecraft.
That seems like a pretty high percentage. Although, Gallup also reported in 2021 that 31% of Americans believe in telepathy.
Take from that comparison what you will.
For now, rather than joining Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge and other celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg and Demi Lovato as they add to social media hysteria, we will calmly, and rationally, step away from Facebook and let the investigations play out.
