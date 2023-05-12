If you’re a fan of late-night talk shows, you’ve probably noticed a change in programming in the last week or two. That change is that there are currently no new shows.
It’s the first — but hardly the last — noticeable effect of the writers’ strike currently taking place. After failing to reach a new contract with some of Hollywood’s biggest studios, thousands of members of the Writers Guild of America have put their pens down until they reach an agreement.
While it might not seem as important as some of the other major news stories happening around the world, the writers’ strike is emblematic of several notable trends. Whether it’s proper compensation or dealing with the encroaching threat of artificial intelligence, the television and film writers working today have plenty of valid complaints.
The negotiations are taking place between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents some of the biggest studios in the industry: Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, Netflix, Paramount and Sony.
This is the first writers’ strike since one that took place during the 2007-08 broadcasting season and lasted for more than three months, affecting many of the biggest shows on TV.
At the center of the current strike is perhaps the biggest difference between the consumption of popular culture 15 years ago and now: the explosion of online streaming.
Services such as Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video are cranking out more original series, movies and specials than ever before. With so much content out there, one might ask why the writers are complaining; shouldn’t there be more opportunities than ever before?
While that is true, writers are making a smaller share of the money even though budgets and revenues are on the rise. Shorter TV seasons mean writers have to take on more jobs to make ends meet without reaping the rewards.
Additionally, writers whose work helps bring subscribers to services such as Netflix don’t get to see any of the revenue those subscriptions provide.
A central point of contention in the current negotiations is the studios’ deployment of so-called “mini-rooms.” The idea of a mini-room is to bring in a small group of writers to outline a show that hasn’t been greenlit yet. Because these sessions occur before the series is made official, the writers are paid the union minimum rather than their typical fee and may not even be asked to return to work on that series if it does, indeed, receive the ok from the studio.
The use of mini-rooms has helped to push the narrative that TV writing is a “gig economy” rather than a bona fide profession where writers are spread too thin and go uncompensated for their work.
The WGA is asking for a total increase in pay of $429 million while the AMPTP’s counter is $86 million. As you can see, the two sides are not close when it comes to the most important part of the deal, meaning the strike could go on for weeks or even months.
At a time when the CEOs of Endeavor (Ari Emanuel), Discovery (David Zaslov), Disney (Bob Iger, Bob Chapek), Fox (Rupert Murdoch), Netflix (Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos) and Comcast (Brian Roberts) made more than $773 million in annual salary, many of the employees who write their shows struggle to pay rent. There is surely a way to provide them with proper compensation.
The threat of artificial intelligence is also playing a role in the strike, as many writers are fearing that this new technology could one day replace them. An AI is able to read thousands of pages of scripts of a TV show in no time at all and subsequently spit out an imitation script that some studio executives claim would be indistinguishable from one written by a human.
As the strike progresses and certain seasons of TV are left unfinished, there’s the possibility of AIs serving as “scabs” that would complete unfinished scripts. Ask yourself: would you want a computer to write the final episodes of one of your favorite shows?
Screenwriters and producers don’t get the attention and accolades of big-name actors or directors. But the fact is that our favorite TV shows and movies wouldn’t be possible without them. It’s time to give them the compensation, credit and respect they deserve.
