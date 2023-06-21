In March, the Hochul administration proposed a plan to invest $1 billion into improving the mental health of our state’s children to include; $30 million to expand school based services; $10 million for suicide prevention; $12 million in early childhood development and more.
The plan comes with a hefty price tag, but we believe the good that can come from such an investment is worth every penny.
A critical part of the plan includes listening to our youth and giving them a forum in which to speak freely and be heard as a means to better understand how to help them. This was done from March to May of this year through a series of sessions which took place all over the state as part of a youth mental health listening tour.
The sessions took place in New York City, Plattsburgh, Binghamton, White Plains, Garden City and Rochester and included more than 200 students ages 13-18.
Students were asked to provide feedback regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it had on their mental health; the role social media has played in their lives; how schools can promote wellness among their students; the types of mental health programs they believe would help them at school and the advice they would give their peers struggling with mental health issues.
Last week, after the listening tour concluded, a report detailing the tour’s findings was compiled by the New York State Office of Mental Health and the Office of Children and Family Services.
We strongly urge therapists, teachers, parents, guidance counselors and mental health professionals to read it. And more importantly, to take it seriously.
As adults, we often assume we know what is going on in the mind of a teenager because we were all teenagers once ourselves. But, the world is different now. Children are different now.
We weren’t raised in the era of social media and online bullying, but they were.
We didn’t come into our own during a worldwide pandemic which killed millions of people, but they did.
The only way to really understand the way these kids are feeling is to listen. So, the Office of Mental Health and the Office of Children and Family Services did and created a 20 page document called the June 2023 Youth Mental Health Listening Tour Report outlining their findings.
A key takeaway from the listening tour was the impact the pandemic played on youth.
The younger of those who participated in the group sessions seemed to be more resilient and cited little to no negative impact of the pandemic. In some cases participants noted positive impact, saying they enjoyed the time spent at home riding bikes or developing new hobbies.
The older of those providing feedback seemed to be more socially stunted, citing a noticeable loss of interpersonal skills and appeared to be the most negatively impacted. The older students felt robbed of various rites of passage — experiences they can never make up or get back.
According to the report, after extended absences from in-person learning, many participants cited anxiety upon re-entry into a school setting and an inability to break away from bad habits they picked up during remote learning like excessive social media usage, and substance use.
Youth involved in the sessions identified social media as an asset they can use to find support they need and are unable to find locally, such as LGBTQ+ support groups. But, they also recognize the negative impacts of social media applications and the need to limit their use.
Those in this age group, 13-18, have been through a lot and they need our help to come out the other side as positive and productive members of society. After all, they are the future.
Lucky for us, the kids have offered up suggestions on how to support their mental health and we believe follow-through on their recommendations would go a long way toward helping them heal.
The recommendations outlined in the 2023 Youth Mental Health Listening Tour Report include: involving young people in policy making and program design; strengthening and starting youth-led programs including peer mentoring; educating and training adults on how to support young people with a strong emphasis on confidentiality and listening without judgement; investing in free or low-cost community-based resources for recreation and mental wellness promotion outside of school sports programs.
The kids have told us how they are struggling and how to help them. Now, it is up to us to listen.
