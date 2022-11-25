The reaction to Donald Trump’s announcement that he will try again to be president must have disappointed him.
Good.
He fooled us once. He defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 by promising to bring a businesslike administration that would look out for ordinary people. Ordinary people, feeling neglected by professional politicians such as Clinton, embraced him.
Well, enough of them in key states, did. He actually lost the popular vote that year by about 2.9 million people.
What followed was four years of lies, broken promises, self-aggrandizement and fanning the flames of division and hate — capped off by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where a mob invited and stoked by Trump tried to overturn the result of the 2020 election, in which Joe Biden defeated Trump by more than 7 million votes and, this time, carried enough states to secure Trump’s defeat.
Trump, whose grasp on reality has seemed tenuous at best, has been lying about the election ever since, claiming he won.
So, he’s trying again. There are those who will support him. They like to point to things like higher retail prices — a legitimate concern for all of us — ignoring the fact that the economy was ravaged by a COVID-19 pandemic made worse by Trump’s malfeasance.
We won’t discount Trump’s chances. We thought he was a novelty act in 2016 and that Republican voters would enjoy the show, but vote for one of the qualified candidates who opposed him. When they didn’t, we thought the centrist Clinton would appeal to enough moderate Republicans to end the farce. We were wrong. A lot of people were.
As an old saying goes, “Democrats fall in love. Republicans fall in line.” They fell in line behind Trump and many are still there.
But many are not.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, whose public loyalty to Trump did not waver during four embarrassing years, recently said of Republicans in 2024, “I think we’ll have better choices.”
One might expect harsher words for a man whose statements about Pence led insurrectionists to call for his execution, but Pence has decorum his old boss has always lacked. Good for him.
Conservative media, many of whom have been in Trump’s pocket for years, appear to be abandoning what they perceive to be a sinking ship.
Our favorite was the New York Post, a right-wing instrument owned by conservative media magnate Rupert Murdoch. It was trolling of the highest magnitude: “Florida Man Makes Announcement,” a headline running across the bottom of the front page said, directing readers to an article on Page 26.
Page 26. And no mention of Trump’s name. Murdoch knows well that a shot to the ego is the most painful thing Trump can endure.
The headline in National Review, a conservative publication, simply said, “No.”
Even Trump’s pet network, Fox News, cut away from his rambling, sleep-inducing announcement. CNN did likewise. The three major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS and NBC — didn’t break away from their entertainment programming to carry it at all.
Part of Trump’s trouble seems to be that Republicans have a new beau. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has captured the hearts of many who would like to see Trump’s role handed off to a younger actor.
There’s also a current of resistance to Trump because, let’s face it — since 2016 he has been a loser. On his watch, Republicans lost the House of Representatives in 2018, and both the Senate and the presidency in 2020. While the GOP narrowly reclaimed the house in the recent 2022 midterms, they failed to take the Senate and did not get the “red wave” Republican landslide they had hoped for.
There’s real feeling out there that Trump’s “look at me” attitude did little to help the party. They’re willing to overlook his failed COVID policies, his disrespect of our military, his contempt for international allies and his overt racism and support for people who practice it. But they will not stand for a man who costs them votes.
We’re under no illusion that a different Republican candidate is going to unite a deeply divided country any more than Joe Biden, as mild-mannered and centrist a president as we’ve ever had, has been able to do.
But we’re hopeful the GOP will shun the Trump sideshow when primary voters get to the polling places, and instead put forth a candidate who is not so clearly out of his depth and too deluded to realize it.
Policy differences aside, there are leaders in the states and in the Senate — the usual nurseries of the presidency — who have, at their core, a real desire to serve the nation and its people. We hope to see a ticket headed by one of them, and Trump consigned to the ash heap of history, where the nation tossed him two years ago.
