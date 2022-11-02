Unfortunately in modern day America, we're no strangers to violence. It seems that almost every hour there comes a new story or report relating to violent assaults, a mass shooting, or hateful and violent rhetoric spreading across our country. It gets tiring to read, report on and publish these types of stories, but they should not go unnoticed. Violence in all of its forms has taken an overwhelming presence in our daily lives. It is both unnecessary and distracting.
With election season upon us, violence has yet again taken center stage in the conversation of our candidates. An important issue, undoubtedly, but when it takes up the majority of our focus, its easy to overlook other important aspects of what our candidates stand for. As the New York governor race tightens, it seems that these candidates are almost blinded by their debates on what to do about the violent crimes committed all over our state and beyond.
As voters, it has been made clear where these candidates stand on the issue. Depending on our own beliefs and experiences with violence, it is likely that we have taken a firm stand alongside one of the candidates. There are many other important issues: inflation, abortion and affordable housing to name a few, that have seemed to fade to the background as election day approaches.
While the idea of a peaceful utopian society is nice to think about, it is not rooted in reality. Sometimes, in fact, it seems that we're striving for the opposite. Thinking about some of the biggest headlines we've seen recently, whether its the attack and intrusion on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house, the invasion of Ukraine or the seemingly endless backlash from the violent Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, these stories get attention. They get quick, endless coverage. It's safe to say the majority of us condemn all acts of unnecessary violence, but it seems to fuel political campaigns, spark fiery debates, make big, bold headlines and get voters voting.
We clearly cannot avoid these things, and it's gotten to the point where it feels easier to just absorb it all and think, "It is what it is." But who is to blame? We can't point fingers at politicians playing the cards they've been dealt and attempting to address pressing issues. We also can't blame the news industries for reporting on important stories that stem from violence.
Living in such a connected, but divided, society makes it easy to take radical standpoints and use burning issues to emphasize them. It's the approach that politicians use because it works — it gets the attention of the voters. We'd much prefer to see both sides coming together to attack these issues, rather than using things like violence as ammunition against the other side.
When an issue as urgent and serious as violence or hate gets politicized, it blurs the reality of it. We do our best to look for the truth, but the truth can easily get lost behind the theatrics of using it as a political leverage. The process of skewing certain issues to fit an agenda and "win" an argument is very common. Between the impact of the media and the harsh divide our country lives in, the real truth is hard to find, and that makes it easier to distract voters. It may also make it seem like our leaders have more of a plan than they actually do to solve these issues.
Violence as a conversation has its impact on voters and political debates, but it seems that its discussion is manifesting itself in even more violence. Drastically differing political views and heated debates continue to divide and pit our citizens against each other. This becomes more radical each day, continuing to fuel the cycle of political violence, debates on violence and hateful rhetoric.
We hope that this election cycle, voters will see the reality of the issues our state is facing. Pick a candidate who is best suited to solve those issues, rather than using them as a vessel to win their voters over. Try to keep in mind there are many different responsibilities that come with each office, and those candidates should be well rounded.
