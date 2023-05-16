Many people do many good things in our communities, but we take particular notice, right now, of an outstanding event coming up in Sidney.
As we reported Tuesday, the Cullman Childhood Development Center of Sidney is marking May — Better Speech and Hearing Month — with free speech, hearing and vision screenings for children. The screenings will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at the Cullman facility at 90 West Road in Sidney.
Such screenings are vital for young children. For young families, particularly cash-strapped in this inflationary economy, free screenings for children must seem like a great gift.
We appreciate Dr. William Roche, a retired speech and language pathologist and Cullman Center board member, for spearheading the effort. He said organizing the free screenings is a continuation of his life’s work. “Children have always been my life,” he said.
Roche said he asked the Cullman board to help him set up a day or weekend where parents in area communities could bring their kids and have them screened for possible communication deficits or hearing acuity problems. "Getting screened early on is the whole concept of an ounce of prevention.," he said.
The board members agreed, the project began last year and was expanded this year to include vision screening, as well.
Parents will leave the event with information needed to help children who are found to need the help. “Part of this also is, when results are provided to parents, it’s education, which is so important,” Roche said. “That’s the next level of a screening: the parents get educated about how to prevent and move forward in an educated way.”
Cullman Center Director Amy Williams said the screenings fit with the center's mission of helping kids grow.
“For us, the main reason for offering it is, we’re seeing the kids who aren’t able to get help or identified, and I hate to see them struggle,” she said. “With early intervention, for anything, it is so much better and there’s so much progress made when they’re young and their minds are such sponges. To wait until they’re in school is just too late. The key thing, too, is, if it’s a hearing deficit and they’re at an age when they’re starting to speak, it matters. Even if you lost a couple months, that could be a critical window, and it’s the same for vision. And (children) can’t tell you; they don’t know.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Roche said, 6.8% of preschool children have eye or visual conditions that can affect educational and social development.
An impressive array of technology will be utilized.
“There are different areas to screen for potential or suspected deficits,” Roche said. “Communication is certainly one, in speech and language, so we’re continuing that, and, this year, we have three certified speech pathologists doing the screening — two are from Binghamton University and one local, (Karen Weiss, with Bassett). Pure-tone testing is your typical hearing test, but we’re excited about (using) Otoacoustic Emission Testing (because) it doesn’t take any participation from the child. It’s just basically a probe the size of a Q-tip placed on the ear … and it’s done in less than 15 seconds for each ear and tests almost all the frequencies we’re looking for."
Community support of such things is necessary to make them happen, and that clearly happened here.
The United Way spent $4,000 to buy the hearing equipment. Bainbridge Lions Club members, trained to do the vision screening, will do testing that evaluates for seven different eye anomalies in seven seconds. "Far-sighted, curved cornea, near-sighted and lazy eye are the top for kids, and they either get a pass or refer in seconds,” Roche said.
“It’s so rural around here, it just makes it easy access,” Williams said. “That’s part of why we added the vision: it makes it a one-stop thing, and they can potentially get help. Knowing is half the battle, and it’s peace of mind. Definitely around here, we’re seeing more and more kids who just have some delays, and some of it may just be we finally understand what everyone should have, and some of it is the nature of, if you’re rural, you’re not necessarily getting as much access to all the potential services.”
Peace of mine, and for free. An effort of which all participants can be proud.
For appointments, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc3y3vmy or call the Cullman Center at 607-563-7529.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.