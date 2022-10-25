Seven years ago we introduced Fred Scheller to our readers as the new publisher of The Daily Star and its publications.
Today, we announce his relocation to Georgia where he will be leading, as regional publisher, the CNHI, LLC newspapers in Valdosta, Dalton, Milledgeville, Moultrie, Thomasville and Tifton. He will continue to oversee The Daily Item in Sunbury, PA.
We are truly sad to see him go.
For 46 years, Fred has dedicated his professional career to the newspaper industry and the readers they serve. He spent those years climbing through the ranks — from part-time distribution employee to CNHI, LLC. regional executive.
While his dedication to this industry is impressive, it is far outweighed by his dedication to community, family, and his employees.
When Fred began his journey with The Daily Star, he made one thing abundantly clear – this was not his newspaper, it was the newspaper of Otsego, Delaware, Schoharie and Chenango counties. It was your newspaper. He believed your newspaper should reflect those things which are most important to you.
We couldn’t agree more.
We believe community lies at the heart of every local newspaper.
Supporting the community who supports us is not a charge we take lightly.
Each day we work diligently to publish your community newspaper from scratch.
We begin at 8 a.m. with a shell of what the paper could be. Boxes outline ad placements awaiting final copy approval. By 11:30 p.m. our exhausted newsroom has chased down leads, gathered information and done their best to compile the stories you want to read into one neat, 16 page package.
At midnight we fire up the press – which is a magnificent piece of machinery if you have not seen it.
Over the next two hours, we print, insert, bundle and load up the final product.
By 2 a.m. the last truck has left and carriers work quickly to get papers to your door or post office by 8 a.m.
Tomorrow we will do it all again – and all for you, our readers.
As we say goodbye to one of the best, we look forward to the beginning of this new era with the same goal in mind: give our readers the newspaper they deserve.
We are proud to embark on this new adventure with a great team- and new leadership- dedicated to putting its community and her interests first.
We are pleased to announce The Daily Star and her publications will now operate under the direction of a publisher and accomplished newspaper executive, John Celestino. John began his newspaper career in 1985 at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News, where he spent 14 years in advertising sales and marketing. He later served as director of advertising for the Philadelphia Metro paper, and director of advertising and circulation at The Press of Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Since 2017, John has lead CNHI, LLC teams in Niagara Falls, Lockport, and Plattsburgh- taking on the North of Boston Media Group of eight newspapers in 2019.
In his role as regional publisher, John will continue to oversee the North of Boston Group which includes: The Salem News, Gloucester Daily Times, The Newburyport Daily News, The Eagle-Tribune in North Andover, Andover Townsman and The Haverhill Gazette in Massachusetts along with the Derry News and the Carriage Towne News in New Hampshire.
Over the next many months, we will introduce John to the four-county area in The Daily Star’s readership footprint so he, too, can learn about the small businesses and residents that make it special.
For now, though, it’s back to work we go – your newspaper won’t publish itself.
