Oneonta’s long-awaited marijuana dispensary is finally open.
The dispensary, Dosha, opened a few weeks ago and is located right on Main Street Oneonta. Anyone age 21 and older can enter the dispensary and purchase legal marijuana for recreational use.
We welcome this addition to our community. The road to the legalized consumption and sale of marijuana has been long and confusing, but we’re happy to see some local success.
According to its website, Dosha holds a conditional adult use retail dispensary license. Such licenses were the first to be offered in New York state, which allowed dispensaries to open. The license allows Dosha to sell locally grown and harvested product, which will boost the local economy, support local farmers and ensure quality, safe product is being sold and consumed.
Luckily, Dosha wasted no time. Not only is it the first dispensary to open in our area, but it did so before a recent block on retail marijuana licensing went into effect.
Last weekend, a New York judge ordered a stop to the licensing program after a group of veterans sued over the standards that allowed people with previous drug-related convictions to be first in line to receive the licenses.
Korey Rowe, owner of Dosha, is both a veteran and has been previously convicted on a small marijuana possession charge.
While we hope to see the industry continue to become more accessible, especially for local business owners, we understand the thinking behind giving those who have been charged with small drug crimes the first chance at becoming retailers.
It seemed to be a way to right a wrong. Now that marijuana is legal in the state, previous drug charges relating to it seem silly, especially when alcohol and tobacco are legal. Criminal charges relating to marijuana caused struggles for many people, and it’s good to see our government taking a shot at trying to give those affected an opportunity to succeed. Some may even take it as a sort of apology.
Clearly, some officials don’t agree with those standards, and who’s to say whether or not the block will stay in place or what rules will change.
For now, we hope to see a positive impact on our community.
There are many benefits to the cannabis industry, and Rowe makes it clear that he’s educated on them. Looking back to Dosha’s website, one of its goals is to lobby and spread awareness about how our community can reap all the benefits the industry has to offer. It says, “nearly half of the towns and villages in New York State opted out of receiving a 4% tax revenue from this industry, largely due to fear of the unknown.” The team at Dosha pushes to battle the unknown with education, by doing things like attending local board meetings and working with local officials.
The financial benefits are clear, but we’re also happy to see a safe and regulated place for users to obtain their product. It gives the customers peace of mind, especially as drugs like fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics spread an epidemic across our country. Regulation is one way to battle that.
While it is still a nascent industry, research and studies have shown that marijuana can have many benefits. Both the drug and the industry can bring big, positive changes into the lives on individuals and communities, and it’s time to embrace that.
We believe the industry has much to offer and are excited to see what benefits it will continue to bring. We welcome Dosha and the future of the cannabis industry, and hope that our local leaders are open to it, too.
